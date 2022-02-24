Ryan Truex Returns to Championship Organization on Partial Schedule

Ryan Truex has added four more starts to his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. He will return to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra.

JGR announced the news on Thursday, February 24. The team noted that Truex will take over the No. 18 Toyota Supra at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. He will then return for three more starts — Martinsville Speedway on April 8, Darlington Raceway on May 7, and Texas Motor Speedway on May 21. Joe Gibbs Racing did not reveal Truex’s full list of primary partners for the part-time schedule.

Please join us in welcoming @Ryan_Truex to the JGR family! Ryan will run four races in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series, beginning at @LVMotorSpeedway next weekend. Visit https://t.co/U5ow3NxuSc for the full release.#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/wsnR38VLgX — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 24, 2022

“I’m honored to compete in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” Truex said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing entry is an absolute dream come true. Even better, Toyota is sponsoring my inaugural race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend. I can’t thank them and Joe Gibbs Racing enough for making this happen.”

Truex made his 2022 Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, albeit with a different team. He joined Sam Hunt Racing for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 and finished 12th overall in the No. 26 Toyota Supra.

Truex Spent 2 Part-Time Seasons With JGR

The New Jersey native has suited up for a variety of teams across all three national series during his NASCAR career. The list includes Sam Hunt Racing, Niece Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, and BK Racing among others. He also joined JGR for two part-time seasons.

Truex made six starts for JGR during the 2011 season, starting with the September 3 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he finished 11th in the No. 20 Toyota. He added top-10 finishes at Dover International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. His best finish was a fourth-place run at Richmond Raceway.

Truex added another seven starts in the No. 20 Toyota during the 2012 season. He did not reach Victory Lane, but he turned in a career-best second-place finish at Dover International Speedway on June 2 after winning the Pole Award and leading 43 laps.

Truex Joins 2 Other Confirmed Drivers of the No. 18

The veteran driver will be one of three confirmed drivers of the No. 18 during the 2022 season. He will join one driver who will be competing in the Xfinity Series for the first time and another that will make his long-awaited return to NASCAR.

Drew Dollar, a competitor in the ARCA Menards Series, was the first to drive the No. 18 Toyota in 2022. He suited up for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, but he crashed during Stage 1. Dollar will return to the stock car for three more races during his debut season — Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 and October 1, as well as Daytona on August 26.

The only other confirmed driver for the No. 18 is Trevor Bayne. The 2011 Daytona 500 champion will kick off his season on February 26 with the Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. He will have Devotion Nutrition as his primary partner.

Bayne’s schedule will also include the races at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 15), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22).

