NASCAR’s Ryan Vargas Calls on $8 Billion Company to Sponsor Unique Car [LOOK]

One of the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers has just lobbed a unique idea into the universe. Ryan Vargas has called for Mattel to sponsor him in a future race and use a hot pink Barbie scheme.

The California native kickstarted the conversation with a simple tweet on June 28. He said that he wants to drive a hot pink “Barbie Movie” car in a future race. Scheme designer Royal T Grafix then delivered a concept that featured a hot pink No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro with massive Barbie logos.

This design actually caught the attention of the Mattel Twitter account, which “liked” the concepts created by the prominent NASCAR designer. “hi @Mattel, let’s make Barbie Car happen,” Vargas tweeted in response.

The tweet follows the news that there will be a live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Photos and videos featuring the actors in neon outfits have surfaced on Twitter in recent days, which have only created more conversations about the upcoming film.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

NASCAR & Mattel Have Joined Forces in the Past

Mattel has previously sponsored a NASCAR driver. The company partnered with Kyle Petty from 1997 until 2000 in the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran driver drove the No. 44 Hot Wheels Pontiac while posting 21 top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

Petty’s bright Hot Wheels scheme is only one example of Mattel taking on NASCAR. The company has also used the Barbie brand to promote the sport of stock car racing and introduce it to an entirely new audience.

The late 1990s featured the release of some special-edition Barbie dolls with a NASCAR twist. One featured the doll wearing a McDonald’s firesuit and standing in front of Bill Elliott‘s No. 94 Ford Taurus. The other had the doll wearing a 50th Anniversary firesuit and standing in front of Petty’s No. 44 Hot Wheels Pontiac.

The line of special-edition dolls also includes one for Jeff Gordon and another for Dale Earnhardt Jr. Though these versions had NASCAR-inspired outfits on instead of actual firesuits, and they held checkered flags in their hands.

Vargas Currently Drives Full-Time in Xfinity Series

Vargas is currently in the midst of his second full-time Xfinity Series season. He has primarily driven for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, but he has made some one-off starts for other teams at the various road courses.

Vargas is fresh off a 19th-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway, and he will now head to Road America. Though he will join Mike Harmon Racing and drive the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro at the road course while Cup Series driver Ty Dillon takes over the No. 6 Chevrolet.

The last time Vargas competed at a road course, Portland International Raceway, he avoided numerous weather-related issues. He finished 23rd overall in the No. 47 after starting at the rear of the field. He was also able to keep the entry clean while wrecks collected 12 other drivers.

READ NEXT: Michael McDowell Puts NASCAR on Notice Ahead of Road America