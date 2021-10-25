Michael Annett Running Special Hire Veterans Scheme in Final 2 Races

JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett has unveiled a special scheme for the two remaining races in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. He will head to Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway with a military-green stock car honoring veterans.

Annett and JRM posted the first renderings of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro on Monday, October 25, providing the first look at the NASCAR scheme created in partnership with Pilot Flying J and the Call of Duty Endowment. The car features a base military-green scheme, a stylized No. 1 on the doors and roof, and “Operation Hire Vets” on the hood. To cap off the scheme, there will be photos of veterans that have secured employment with the help of the Call of Duty Endowment.

🚨New paint🚨@MichaelAnnett set to honor veterans with new @PilotFlyingJ @CODE4Vets scheme for the final two races in 2021. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/pwPCB11vLa pic.twitter.com/qbHrs6QcCZ — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) October 25, 2021

The Call of Duty Endowment is a nonprofit organization that helps Veterans transition to successful careers after the military. Pilot Flying J has worked with the organization since 2019 and has contributed more than $500,000.

This partnership will continue from October 25 until November 15, 2021, as Pilot Flying J tries to help raise even more money through an in-store “round-up” campaign. People making purchases at the travel centers can donate their change or an amount of their choosing to the Call of Duty Endowment. Pilot will match these donations up to $100,000 with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Call of Duty Endowment.

The Scheme Will Cap Off Annett’s Xfinity Series Career

When Annett heads to Martinsville and Phoenix with the special scheme on the No. 1 Chevrolet, he will mark the final two races of his full-time Xfinity Series career. The veteran announced on October 6 that he will step away from NASCAR and the Xfinity Series.

Annett explained to Jayski’s Dustin Albino after making the announcement that his stress fracture in his femur had nothing to do with his decision to walk away from full-time NASCAR. Instead, he just did not have the same level of excitement to go to the airport each week and fly to the next track on the schedule.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about all year. Even going into this year, and the injury really didn’t have a whole lot to do with it,” Annett told Albino. “Sitting back and watching gives you more time to think. But for me, I’m 35 years old, been in the sport for 13 years and feel like it’s time to let somebody else go out there.”

Annett Has Performed Well After Missing 7 Races

While the injury and subsequent surgery kept Annett out of action for seven races, he was able to make his return for the Charlotte Roval. He started fourth and finished 27th on October 9 in his first action since the September 11 race at Richmond.

Annett returned to the No. 1 for an October 16 race at Texas Motor Speedway and showcased the same level of speed that kept him in the running for a playoff spot for much of the season. He finished ninth overall, his ninth top-10 finish of the season. He then took on Kansas Speedway on October 23 and finished seventh overall in another strong performance.

Annett has only made two starts at Martinsville during his Xfinity Series career, but he has finished top-10 both times. He took eighth in the 2020 elimination race and then 10th during the 2021 spring race where teammate Josh Berry won his first Xfinity Series race.

