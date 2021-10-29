Kurt Busch Competing in Special Offseason Competition

The driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro is going to kick off his offseason with a different style of competition. Kurt Busch will head to Florida and compete in the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets presented by Summit Racing.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion revealed the big news on his Instagram profile on Thursday, October 28. He confirmed that he will head to Bradenton, Fla., and take part in a race featuring Ford Crown Victoria sedans equipped with Nitto NT555 G2 tires and nitrous. Busch will join forces with fellow Monster Energy athlete Vaughn Gittin Jr., who is a FormulaDrift champion.

The 2.4 Hours of LeMullets will take place on November 19, 2021, at the Freedom Factory oval track. The event will be a Pay-Per-View with two separate prices. Early bird purchasers will shell out $9.95 while those that wait until the day of the event will pay $14.95. Fans can tune in and watch a stacked field of more than 40 competitors race each other and destroy the Ford Crown Victorias.

This race at the Freedom Factory will mark the second special competition featuring Busch and other big names. He previously joined forces with Travis Pastrana, Brian Deegan, Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer, five-time CrossFit Games champion Mat Fraser, and IndyCar driver Conor Daly among others for Travis Pastrana’s P1 Offshore Invitational boat race, which aired on April 18.

The 2.4 Hours of LeMullets Will Feature Another NASCAR Driver

According to the official entry list on Cleetus McFarland’s website, Busch will not be the only NASCAR driver racing his way around the Freedom Factory oval. Alex Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, will also take part while forming a team with McFarland.

Bowman actually took part in a separate event at the Freedom Factory oval in 2021. According to PopCulture, he joined McFarland, Travis Pastrana, Hailie Deegan, and Tanner Foust among others for the Freedom 500. This event, which also featured nitrous-equipped Ford Crown Victoria sedans, took place on April 2 and included mass amounts of chaos.

Bowman will now return to the Freedom Factory oval for another competition. He and McFarland will face off with Busch and Gittin; Mike Finnegan and David Freiburger of “Roadkill” fame; YouTubers Donut Operator and Demolition Ranch; and Hert Hoonigan and Rob Hoonigan among many others.

McFarland Purchased the Oval Track in 2022





Play



So… We Bought an Abandoned Racetrack!!! (our new home) Welcome to the future home of our entire operation… the FREEDOM FACTORY!!! 'Freedom Factory Established 2020' shirts on sale now here: cleetusmcfarland.com Our 2020 Sponsors: holley.com texas-speed.com motionraceworks.com nittotire.com Check out our schedule for 2020 here – cleetusmcfarland.com/year2020/ Cleetus2 Channel – goo.gl/Ph2wyo Holley's channel – youtube.com/channel/UCeQfJXzg0gnfuM4tgmagCCw **Social Media: Instagram – goo.gl/LZvy5e Facebook – goo.gl/gdwhh1 **SEND… 2020-01-31T16:00:04Z

Previously known as DeSoto Speedway, the oval track in Bradenton sat unused and abandoned for two years. The situation changed in early 2020 when McFarland purchased the track and dubbed it the Freedom Factory.

According to Bay News 9, McFarland saw an opportunity to renovate the racing venue and use it to bring together old-fashioned oval racing with new styles of entertainment. The YouTuber with 2.78 million subscribers began selling Freedom Factory t-shirts with all proceeds supporting the renovation efforts.

McFarland and his team provided multiple updates throughout the year and showed off the ongoing renovation projects. They put down fresh asphalt, updated the aluminum bleachers, and updated the lighting system. The Freedom Factory officially opened in early 2021 and has served as the home of unique events ever since.

More than one year later, McFarland has held multiple events at the Freedom Factory, and this trend will continue with the upcoming 2.4 Hours of LeMullets. This event will be the last Pay-Per-View of the year, but it won’t be the final race of the year. That honor will belong to the Christmas Tree World Championship, which will feature a race between cars with trees on them.

READ NEXT: Austin Hill Officially Moves to Xfinity, Reveals Team