Ryan Vargas Extends Deal With Key Sponsor

Ryan Vargas has just made a significant move to cap off the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports With Gary Keller and Swann Security have reached an extended partnership.

Vargas announced the big news on Monday, October 11. He revealed that Swann Security will sponsor him for the remaining four Xfinity Series races. Vargas also announced that BrandsMart USA will join the team for the October 16 race at Texas Motor Speedway while NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) will join at Kansas Speedway on October 23. Best Buy will return to the No. 6 for the final two races of the season — Martinsville Speedway on October 30 and Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

🚨PARTNER EXTENSION🚨 I’m beyond excited to share with you guys that our friends at @SwannSecurity have signed on to sponsor the FINAL FOUR RACES OF THE SEASON! Swann’s belief in myself & this team has been amazing! It’s an honor to carry their branding to finish up the year!🚀 pic.twitter.com/NO1Mk6v3IZ — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) October 11, 2021

“Swann Security has been an amazing partner this year,” Vargas said in a press release from JD Motorsports. “I am so excited to bring all these different paint schemes to the track for the final four races of the season! It means a lot that Swann has decided to step up in the way they have, and for them to cap the year off with such a fun campaign, it’s going to be a LOT of fun!”

Vargas Will Showcase 4 Unique Schemes to Cap off 2021

The 21-year-old driver provided more than just an announcement about the sponsorship extension. He also showed off four unique designs that will make the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro stand out during the remaining races on the schedule.

Vargas will run a pink Breast Cancer Awareness scheme at Texas, which will feature the Swann logo on the hood and BrandsMart USA branding on the quarter panels. He will then bring back the Breast Cancer Awareness scheme at Kansas, albeit with some changes. The NFM logo will replace Swann on the hood while the security company logos will move to the quarter panels.

Vargas will get into a festive mood for the final two races of the season. He will start by showcasing a Halloween scheme at Martinsville, which will feature pumpkins, spiders, black cats, and ghosts. Finally, he will cap off the season with a holiday-themed red, white, and green stock car. The No. 6 will have a Christmas tree on the hood, wrapped presents on the doors, and some Swann-themed decorations. Even the Swann Enforcer will don a Santa hat and a red sweater.

“Swann couldn’t be more excited to share the news of this extension,” said Leslie Conover, VP of Sales for Swann Communications, in the press release. “from highlighting regional partners such as Brandsmart and NFM, to bright and flashy holiday cars, we’re excited to end the racing season strong with Ryan!”

These 4 Races Will Cap Off a Nearly Full-Time Season

Vargas has started nearly all of the races on the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule for JD Motorsports, continuing a trend where he appears in an increasing number of races each year. He made three starts in 2019 for JD Motorsports, another nine in 2020, and 25 in the first 29 races of the 2021 season.

Vargas missed multiple races on the schedule during his nearly full-time season, all of which were road courses. He did not compete at Circuit of the Americas, Road America, Watkins Glen, or Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, he returned to the No. 6 for the Charlotte Roval race.

Spencer Pumpelly replaced Vargas at Circuit of the Americas on March 20 and Road America on July 3. Michael Munley replaced him at Watkins Glen International on August 7. Ryan Eversley suited up and climbed into the No. 6 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on August 14, but he did not compete in the actual Xfinity Series race. He failed to qualify, joining seven other drivers.

There are no more road courses on the schedule, so Vargas will finish out the season. He will take on four ovals while showcasing the return of Swann Security, as well as new associate sponsors. The last time that Vargas took on the Texas Motor Speedway fall race — October 24, 2020 — he posted a career-best eighth-place finish.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Responds To Kevin Harvick & Chase Elliott Feud