M&M’s Unveils Kyle Busch’s Fan-Selected Throwback Scheme

M&M’s has answered an important question that has lingered since March 10. The partner has revealed Kyle Busch’s fan-voted scheme for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The primary partner showcased the scheme on April 14 and revealed that Busch will throw it back to the late 1990s. He will head to Darlington Raceway with a yellow scheme featuring light blue numbers, brown text, and old-school characters. The rear of the stock car will feature colorful lines representing the primary candy colors.

We've counted the votes and the people have spoken… @KyleBusch will be taking the 1998 @mmschocolate Throwback car to @TooToughToTame! It's a great looking car and we can't wait to see it in Victory Lane. Thanks to everyone who voted! pic.twitter.com/a3md6qjl7R — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) April 14, 2022

This scheme is an updated version of the one that Ernie Irvan used during the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 1998. Irvan qualified 18th overall in the No. 36 Pontiac, but he finished 30th overall and three laps behind race-winner Mark Martin.

Busch will now strive to surpass Irvan’s performance during Throwback Weekend. He will highlight the retro scheme while pursuing his second career win at The Lady in Black. Busch previously reached Victory Lane in 2008 while running an “Indiana Jones” scheme. He also finished second overall during the Toyota 500 in 2020.

The Fans Made Their Voices Heard

IT'S TIME TO VOTE! Here’s the poll for @KyleBusch's 2022 @mmschocolate throwback car. Take a vote on your favorite below or reply to this tweet with 🔴 to vote for the 2008 @KyleBusch M&M'S Car! We can’t wait to see what you choose. 🏁 — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) March 10, 2022

The unveiling of the Throwback Weekend scheme caps off a fast and furious voting period. The M&M’s Twitter account created a poll on March 10 and showed off the five schemes that were in contention to take over Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD for the annual celebration of NASCAR history.

The list of possible schemes includes Irvan’s 1998 Las Vegas car, Ken Schrader’s 2002 scheme, Elliott Sadler’s 2003 scheme, and David Gilliland’s 2007 scheme. Busch’s scheme from his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing (2008) rounded out the list.

The voting period started on March 10, but it only lasted one day. M&M’s closed the poll down on Friday, March 11. The partner did not provide any hints at the time as to which scheme won, but the tweet with the poll remained public. Fans could actually go back and see that Irvan had snagged 35.6% of the votes and edged out Schrader’s scheme (30.8%).

Busch Will First Showcase a Different Scheme

The 1998 scheme will take center stage during Throwback Weekend, but Busch will first put another scheme on display during the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. He will bring back the M&M’s Crunchy Cookie scheme for the third consecutive week as part of a seven-race deal.

The light blue scheme debuted during the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway when Busch started third overall and finished ninth. He then brought it back for the trip to Martinsville Speedway where he secured his fifth top-10 finish of the year. The two-time Cup Series champion will showcase the Crunchy Cookie scheme for the third time in 2022 while trying to contend for the win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The last time Busch took on the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, he turned in a top-20 finish. He led seven laps overall and was one of the many drivers involved in on-track incidents, but he remained on the track and finished 17th overall, just behind his brother Kurt Busch.

