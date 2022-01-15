Spencer Boyd Adds Anchor Partner for 2022

Spencer Boyd has secured a new partner for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires will serve as an anchor partner during his fourth season with Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd Motorsports announced the partnership with a press release. The announcement said that RimTyme will serve as the primary partner of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado for seven of the races on the 2022 schedule. The company will also be an associate partner for the remainder of the year.

RimTyme previously supported Boyd during an Xfinity Series race in 2021. The company served as the primary partner of the No. 52 Chevrolet for a race at the Charlotte Roval.

“RimTyme has stepped up in a big way with this partnership,” Boyd said in a statement. “They saw some great growth in many of their stores following the Roval race we did together last year so they want to expand their reach. We even overlayed a map of their stores with NASCAR tracks which shows RimTyme is in racing’s backyard. I’m personally grateful for the opportunity to represent this company and all the employees they have working as my extended pit crew.”

The Partnership Includes Activations at Tracks

The seven-race deal between Boyd and RimTyme will not simply include schemes on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado. There will also be activations where racing fans can meet Boyd and see the variety of available custom rims.

According to the press release, the first activation will take place at Daytona International Speedway. The partner will set up at a Sunoco station across from the superspeedway, and Boyd will head to the location throughout the weekend to sign autographs. The partnership will also include trips to RimTyme stores where the No. 12 Chevrolet will set up shop.

“We’re excited,” said Brock Roberts of RimTyme in a statement. “This partnership with Spencer is coming at a pivotal point as we expand our RimTyme footprint. We are continually adding stores brand-wide, now with 37 locations that have experts to help guide NASCAR fans to the right wheel and tire package for their vehicles. We’ll also be launching a new promotion that when Spencer finishes 12th place or higher in a race, we will give customers $212 off a new rim and tire package at select locations. We can’t wait for Daytona!”

Boyd’s 2022 Plans Include a Number Change

The Missouri native revealed on January 7 that he would return to the Truck Series for the 2022 season. He posted a video on Twitter that confirmed his return to Young’s Motorsports, but the clip included a twist. Boyd revealed that he would switch numbers for the 2022 season.

The video featured Boyd walking over to the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado that he controlled during the 2021 season. He removed the steering wheel and headed to a different vehicle, which the camera revealed to be the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado.

Boyd’s final season in the No. 20 featured starts in 19 of the 22 races. He posted an average finish of 24.7 and posted a season-best finish of seventh at Talladega Superspeedway. Boyd also secured top-15 finishes at Daytona International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

