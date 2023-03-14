Spencer Boyd Reunites With Key Sponsors Amid 2023 Season

The Craftsman Truck Series is back in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18. Spencer Boyd will use the race to reunite with a primary partner as part of two announced deals.

According to a press release from Boyd, apparel company Off The Grid will be back as the primary partner on the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado after supporting the team at Phoenix Raceway in 2022. The company will make its season debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway while debuting an orange and white scheme.

🟠Headed to @ATLMotorSpdwy with @OFFTHEGRIDSRPL ! 🟠

They say “Maybe The Most Comfortable Shirt You'll Own.” Only one way to find out! Learn more:https://t.co/dijJZGNFuD] pic.twitter.com/vxBf7qlrXw — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) March 13, 2023

“The NASCAR fans are great,” said Off The Grid Surplus owner Josh Patterson. “We’ve seen a great response from them and Spencer is a great fit for our brand.

“I love the diversity of our customers because they span the high banks of NASCAR tracks to the sand of the desert. We were just at King of Hammers to see those guys battle it out so for us it’s about making clothes for people like us.”

Another Partner Expanded Its Support

The reunion with Off The Grid is not the only deal that Boyd announced prior to the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He also expanded his partnership with Burco Inc, an automotive mirror replacement company.

Burco, which supported Boyd in 2022, has now taken on a bigger role. The company will serve as a primary partner of the No. 12 team during the May 6 race at Kansas Speedway, and it will serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the schedule.

Sponsor in mirror is closer than it appears! 🪞 Excited to expand my partnership with @BurcoInc https://t.co/zZ7y4tW1sy pic.twitter.com/LYOXf6gsUD — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) February 23, 2023

“We had a lot of fun together last year,” Boyd said in a press release. “Burco is awesome on social media and I know they cheer for me as loudly as my Mom does.

“It is so great to see them have their own paint scheme this year and to see their business expanding. They truly do have a great alternative to replacing the entire mirror assembly.”

Boyd Moves Closer to a Milestone Race

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will provide Boyd with an opportunity to compete on a superspeedway-style track. His last start at the Georgia track resulted in a 20th-place finish, and he will now aim to surpass it while working alongside Off The Grid.

This race will also move Boyd closer to a milestone race. He will make his 90th Craftsman Truck Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway — his 143rd overall across the three national series — and he will move one event closer to 100 Truck Series starts.

This move toward 100 was delayed by one week as Boyd failed to qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in what was a packed field. There were several drivers that did not secure a spot in the starting lineup, such as Lawless Alan, Norm Benning, and Kaden Honeycutt.

If Boyd qualifies for the remaining races on the schedule, he will make his 100th career Truck Series start in the middle of Tennessee. This scheduled start will take place at Nashville Superspeedway as Boyd makes his return to the 1.33-mile track.