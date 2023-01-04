Spencer Boyd Celebrates Opportunity With ‘Family’ Team [EXCLUSIVE]

Spencer Boyd has set his plans for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. He has chosen to rejoin Young’s Motorsports, a team that is like a family to him.

Boyd and Young’s Motorsports announced the news on Wednesday, January 4, with a press release. They confirmed that Boyd will be back for his fifth season with the team and that he will have Freedom Warranty as his primary partner on the No. 12 for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

“In this business, not many people stick around at the same place,” Boyd told Heavy prior to announcing his plans for 2023. “And it’s really been a family atmosphere at Young’s. To be a part of their first win as a team and organization a few years back was great.

“Obviously, looking to progress throughout the season and seeing what they’ve done throughout the offseason has made me excited. And the fact they want me back even though last year wasn’t my strongest year. Definitely, statistically, had some challenges on my end, and looking forward to getting back out there with the boys.”

As part of the return, Boyd will have a familiar face atop the pit box. He will work once again with Ryan “Pickle” London, who took over as his crew chief for the 2022 season. Though the two actually have a productive relationship dating back to Boyd’s early seasons with Young’s Motorsports.

“Pickle and I kind of go way back,” Boyd continued. “In 2019, my first year at Young’s, he was my car chief for most of the year before he went to go crew chief my teammate that year. We got along really well. And over the next couple of years — and it has always been a conversation — we stayed tight and it was like, ‘I really want to get you as a crew chief.’

“…I think he’s a great leader. And that’s one of those deals that when you look at a crew chief — I’ve had quite a few over the years — and I’d say I’ve had the most faith in Pickle than I have any other crew chief I’ve had. So going into year two, it’s great. We’re gonna be able to build on some tracks.”

Boyd Has the Most Starts in Young’s Motorsports History

While Boyd made his Truck Series debut in 2016, he didn’t join Young’s Motorsports until the 2019 season. He took over the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado, and he immediately delivered some standout results.

Boyd’s first season with the organization (18 starts) began with a fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway, and it continued with an 11th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway. He added eight more top-20 finishes, which included a win at Talladega Superspeedway. This was significant as it was the first Truck Series win in organization history.

Boyd has been with Young’s Motorsports ever since, and he has made 82 of his 88 career starts for the organization. He actually passed Tyler Young (80) for the top spot on the starts list during the 2022 season, and he will continue to add to this number as he returns for another full-time season.

“For me, at Young’s, it really has been a family,” Boyd said. “We’ve grown together. It’s crazy that I’ve surpassed Tyler Young for the number of starts for the team — most starts of anyone at Young’s — which is kind of something…

“When I heard that I was creeping up on that number, I was like, ‘Wow, this is really bada** to be at the same place so long.’ And I think that relationship over the years is really what kept me going.”

The longstanding relationship has led to some benefits away from the track. Boyd has a relationship with the team where they can have open, honest conversations about his performance and where he can make gains. These conversations may be uncomfortable at times, but they only help Boyd and Young’s Motorsports improve.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s your best friend or your parents, right? There’s always going to be those conversations where it comes from both sides, doesn’t always feel like it’s your fault, and you want to be able to talk about it and improve,” Boyd said.

“For me last year, I think the biggest improvement was my qualifying and the efforts that a lot of people within the building — not just the 12 team, guys on the 02 too and the 20 — giving me advice, hyping me up, getting me ready to go out there and maximize qualifying. I would say more often than not we qualified a lot faster than I practiced, so I kind of credit that to the people around me at Young’s.”

2023 Will Provide a Fresh Start After an Injury

The struggles in 2022 that Boyd referenced stem from his first real injury in NASCAR. He started the year with an 11th-place finish at Daytona, and he was running inside the top 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4 before his season completely changed.

A crash collected him, Jordan Anderson, John Hunter Nemechek, and Grant Enfinger with two laps remaining in the race. Boyd suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident, which had a significant impact on his ability to contend throughout the season. Shifting at road courses, in particular, was far more difficult and painful as he battled his way through the turns.

Boyd is now well on his way to full strength. He underwent surgery, and he is doing physical therapy to properly set himself up for a strong return to the Craftsman Truck Series entry. He has also taken other steps to better prepare for the 2023 season.

“PT hasn’t been the most fun thing, but it’s definitely challenged myself,” he explained. “Made me a little more in tune with my body and fitness and kind of getting back on track — nutrition-wise and things like that — to just really come out of the gate strong and do my best.

“Obviously, year five at Young’s and looking to have our best year yet with all the things that the Young family has improved on. And they’ve put a lot of dollars in this team to try and make it better and get the right people. Obviously, they’re going to do that with or without me, so the opportunity for me to come back I’m super thrilled about.”