Chad Chastain Making NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will feature a NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. Chad Chastain, the younger brother of Ross Chastain, will take on the series for the first time in his career.

According to a press release, Chastain will join DGM Racing, the Xfinity Series team for which Ross has made four starts between 2022 and 2023. He will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at the superspeedway, and he will attempt to qualify for the 163-lap event.

NEWS: @chadchastain36 is making his @NASCAR_Xfinity debut this weekend in the #ProtectYourMelon No. 91! 🍉 We are so excited to partner with a Florida racer and help the Chastain brothers promote seat belt safety at @ATLMotorSpdwy! 📰 Full release below. #NASCAR | #Raptor250 pic.twitter.com/BO7Q5Vjvzy — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) March 13, 2023

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based race team, driving a ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet just like I watched my brother do for years,” Chastain said in a press release.

“I have a great platform to raise awareness for safe driving, whether on the track or on the roads in the local community and being able to tie that back to our family business is an honor.”

Chastain Has Made Select Starts in Another Series

Chastain has not made any starts in the Xfinity Series, but he has some experience in another national NASCAR series. He has suited up for four Craftsman Truck Series events between 2021 and 2022.

Chastain made his debut in 2021 with a trip to Watkins Glen International. He took over the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado and finished 34th overall.

The eighth-generation watermelon farmer made his return to Niece Motorsports with three more starts in 2022. He competed at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond Raceway, and Homestead-Miami while finishing 30th overall in all three events.

“We’re excited to work with Chad,” said DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin. “He has done a nice job in the select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races he has run, and we’re excited to give him the opportunity to continue his growth in NASCAR.

“The program that both Ross and Chad have put together promoting seat belt safety is fantastic and we’re happy to collaborate with them to bring awareness to this important topic.”

Chastain Will Have a Difficult Task Ahead of Him

Chastain has some national series experience, and he will join a team that has built strong superspeedway cars in the past. For example, Mason Massey finished sixth overall at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2022) in the No. 91 Chevrolet while Kyle Weatherman finished eighth in the No. 92 Chevrolet.

The biggest hurdle for Chastain will be securing a spot in the event. As a “superspeedway,” there is no practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The drivers just have to go out on Friday, March 17, and qualify at 4:35 p.m. ET (FS1).

There are currently 39 entries on the initial list for Atlanta Motor Speedway. Only 38 can secure a spot on the starting grid, so Chastain does have a solid chance of making the show considering that the No. 91 is 36th in owner points. It’s ahead of entries from SS GreenLight Racing, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, MBM Motorsports, BJ McLeod Motorsports, and CHK Racing.

If Chastain is able to secure his spot in the starting lineup during qualifying, he will then get his first true look at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the race on Saturday, March 18 (5 p.m. ET, FS1). He will line up and attempt to complete all 163 laps while keeping the No. 91 clean.