Niece Motorsports Reunites With Key Driver for 2023 Season

Niece Motorsports has put another piece in place ahead of the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. The team has reunited with Lawless Alan for another full-time schedule.

Niece Motorsports announced the news on January 26 with a press release. The organization confirmed that Alan will be back in the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado after he spent his entire rookie season with Niece Motorsports.

Alan will continue the pursuit of his first career top-10 finish in the Craftsman Truck Series while reuniting with key sponsors in AUTOParkit, AUTOChargit, and Siemens. GarageFloor 24 will also lend its support.

“I am very excited to be returning to Niece Motorsports in 2023 with AUTOParkit,” Alan said in a press release. “I am looking forward to using everything I learned throughout last year and applying it to this year. I’m no longer coming to these tracks for the first time, so I have very high expectations for what I can achieve with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit.”

Alan’s Road Course Experience Was a Factor During the 2022 Season

A racer with numerous starts across a variety of series, Alan entered the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series season with significant experience in road course races. This included him winning Rookie of the Year honors in Trans Am’s TA2 Series.

This experience had an impact during Alan’s rookie campaign with Niece Motorsports. He didn’t secure a top-10 finish, but he crossed the finish line 11th overall at Circuit of the Americas. Alan added top-25 finishes at Sonoma Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course later in the season.

Alan will have more opportunities to contend during road course races. The Craftsman Truck Series will return to both Circuit of the Americas and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2023 season.

“We are excited to have Lawless return to Niece Motorsports this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Lawless gained a lot of experience and got a lot of seat time last season that we really think is going to pay off this year.

“We are excited to see his growth this season. He’s a hard worker and is always asking questions and learning from the people around him. He definitely has the right attitude to be successful in this sport.”

Niece Motorsports Has Announced Two Driver Additions

Niece Motorsports, which has fielded four full-time entries in past seasons, has made two major announcements ahead of the season-opening trip to Daytona International Speedway. Adding Alan to the lineup was the latest.

The first announcement took place in early December. Niece Motorsports announced that Carson Hocevar will be back for his third full-time season with the team. He will return to the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado while continuing the pursuit of his first career Craftsman Truck Series win.

Hocevar made his Truck Series debut in 2019 with Jordan Anderson Racing, but he has spent the last two seasons driving full-time for Niece Motorsports. He has made the playoffs each year while accumulating a total of 20 top-10 finishes and 10 top-fives.

Hocevar has been in the position to win on several occasions — his four runner-ups are evidence of this. However, Victory Lane has continued to elude him for various reasons. Returning to Niece Motorsports will help him attempt to check this item off of his to-do list.