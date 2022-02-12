Spire Motorsports Names First Truck Series Driver

Spire Motorsports has provided the identity of its first Camping World Truck Series driver. Austin Hill will join the organization for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on February 11. The team revealed in a press release that Austin Hill, who moved up to the Xfinity Series for 2022, will make his return to the Truck Series for the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona on February 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado with United Rentals as his primary partner.

We are excited to announce @_AustinHill as the NCWTS driver for Daytona! #nexteraenergy250 pic.twitter.com/aqBzfUoWWd — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) February 11, 2022

”When the opportunity to have Austin Hill drive for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series’ race at Daytona presented itself, it was an easy decision,” said Mike Greci, who helps run the Spire Motorsports Truck Series team. “It was really a no-brainer and to have United Rentals on board is the icing on the cake. Austin is an exceptional driver and speedway racer. His work ethic is second-to-none, and he has the desire it takes to be successful. He’s not someone who just goes through the motions. He’s there to win. We have a great history with one another so we’re hoping to add another hash mark to our win column in Daytona.”

Spire Unveiled the Truck Series Team in November

The addition of Hill for the Daytona race answers a question that has lingered since November. Spire Motorsports revealed on November 23 that it would field an entry in the Truck Series along with its two returning Cup Series cars.

However, there was not much information available about the new team. Spire Motorsports simply confirmed that Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion would lead the team during its inaugural season with Manion atop the pit box as the crew chief.

The addition of Hill is the second piece of the puzzle, but there is still more information for Spire Motorsports to reveal. The team has to unveil the other drivers that will control the No. 7, as well as the races where they will compete.

Hill Has Numerous Wins in the Truck Series

RT TO CONGRATULATE AUSTIN HILL ON HIS TRUCK SERIES WIN AT DAYTONA! pic.twitter.com/ce7WvvX1yU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2019

The Georgia native in Hill has 119 total starts in the Camping World Truck Series, which includes four full-time seasons. He most recently served as the primary driver for Hattori Racing Enterprises (2019-2021) and reached the playoffs all three seasons.

Hill’s first season with HRE began with a win at Daytona International Speedway. He held off Grant Enfinger, Ross Chastain, Spencer Boyd, and Matt Crafton during the final dash to the finish line and captured his first career Truck Series win. Hill went on to win four total races during his first season with HRE, ultimately ending the year fifth in points.

Hill won eight total races during his three years with HRE. He reached Victory Lane four times in 2019, twice in 2020, and twice in 2021 to cap off his Truck Series career. Now Hill will return to the series once more while trying to win his second race at the World Center of Racing.

Like his fellow driver Riley Herbst, Hill will pull double-duty at Daytona. He will join Spire Motorsports for the Truck Series race and then he will kick off his tenure in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing. He will drive the No. 21 while fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

