Spire Motorsports Unveils Major Move for 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series team behind Corey LaJoie has just made a major move for the 2022 season. Spire Motorsports has announced that it will field an entry in the Camping World Truck Series.

Spire Motorsports announced the news with a press release issued on Tuesday, November 23. The team did not reveal the driver that will control the entry during the 2022 season or the planned schedule. However, Spire announced that Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion will lead the team, with Manion serving as crew chief.

Spire Motorsports will be fielding a @NASCAR_Trucks team in 2022. pic.twitter.com/TvhZJAp8Kl — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) November 23, 2021

“After spending the last three seasons establishing our footing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Spire Motorsports is eager to lean on Mike Greci’s leadership and build a competitive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team,” Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr said in a statement. “Mike’s resume speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner and excels at developing young talent. We’re fortunate to add someone as accomplished as Mike to our roster. Being able to complement him with an experienced, championship-winning crew chief in Bono Manion creates a foundation that we expect to be successful right out of the gate.

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest, enthusiasm, and opportunity in the Camping World Truck Series. We’re excited to expand our team, create new jobs and make our mark in the Truck Series garage the Spire Motorsports’ way.”

Greci Has Multiple Championships on His Resume

Greci, who spent the past six seasons as the general manager of Hattori Racing Enterprises, is no stranger to success. He led one organization to a Truck Series championship and another to back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East championships.

Greci served as the crew chief for several drivers in what was previously known as the Busch North Series and then the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. He worked with Mike McLaughlin, Mike Stefanik, Ryan Truex, and Brett Moffitt while helping the drivers lock up a combined 19 victories.

The best seasons (2009 and 2010) took place with Truex behind the wheel of the No. 00 Toyota. Truex won a combined five races and secured back-to-back championships before moving to the Xfinity Series on a part-time schedule in 2011.

Greci joined Hattori Racing Enterprises prior to the 2016 season and took over as general manager of the team. He reunited with Moffitt in 2018 for the best season in the organization’s history. Moffitt won six races and posted 13 total top-five finishes before ending the season as a champion.

The veteran GM also worked with Austin Hill from 2019-2021. The Truck Series driver won eight races during his tenure and reached the playoffs all three seasons before moving to the Xfinity Series.

Manion Has Multiple Wins & Championships as a Crew Chief

Manion brings his own winning pedigree to this new Truck Series team, which includes wins across the top three NASCAR series and consecutive championships. He also has extensive experience in the Truck Series after working with multiple teams.

Manion most recently served as the crew chief for Zane Smith at GMS Racing in 2020 and 2021. He guided the No. 21 team to three combined wins, as well as an appearance in the championship four in 2021. Manion also helped Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and Tyler Ankrum reach Victory Lane in Truck Series races.

The veteran crew chief’s list of achievements also includes five Cup Series wins, four of which took place with Jamie McMurray. The now-retired driver secured victories in the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Bank of America 500, and the Camping World RV Sales 500.

Manion’s best seasons — statistically speaking — took place while working with Martin Truex Jr. in the Xfinity Series. They won a combined 12 races over two seasons (2004 and 2005) and won back-to-back Xfinity Series championships.

READ NEXT: How Dodge’s Plans for 2024 Could Lead to NASCAR Return