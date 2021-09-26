Stewart-Haas Racing Adds Fuel to Kevin Harvick & Chase Elliott Feud

The drama between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott became the prominent storyline at Bristol Motor Speedway as the two NASCAR drivers argued extensively after the race. The feud that started on Sept. 18 appears nowhere close to being over, and the Stewart-Haas Racing social team used the opportunity to have some fun at Elliott’s expense.

The team tweeted out a photo on Sunday, Sept. 26, that showed Harvick handing a Toyota Racing hat to a young racing fan in a Chase Elliott shirt. The team wrote, “Kevin Harvick giving Chase Elliott an autograph” as the caption, referencing pointed comments that the 2014 Cup Series champion made after the Bristol race, as well as prior to the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It was like talking to [son] Keelan,” Harvick said about his post-race discussion with Elliott, per Fox Sports writer Bob Pockrass. “It’s identical. It’s 100% the exact same scenario. They get hung up on one thing and you can’t speak to them about the broader picture about how the whole thing works. It was like speaking to a 9-year old.”

The two former NASCAR champions turned heads with their battle on the track on Saturday, Sept. 18. They then continued to spark discussions by arguing on pit road and over by the haulers. The duo finally continued their conversation inside the No. 9 hauler after “The Athletic” writer Jordan Bianchi tried to capture footage of the back-and-forth. However, the comments from both drivers made it appear that the feud is not over.

Questions Remain About Late-Race Maneuvers

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE LARSON ON HIS WIN AT BRISTOL! (Harvick and Elliott aren't happy with each other after that one) pic.twitter.com/xIl2JgjBCk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 19, 2021

Harvick explained during the pre-race media availability that his biggest issue with the end of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway was that Elliott ran his line and stayed in his way after falling multiple laps down with a flat tire. Harvick alleged that Elliott manipulated the race and stated over the radio that he was going to help teammate Kyle Larson make the pass for the win.

The veteran continued and said that he would rather end up wrecked than lose in this manner. He also said that he is fine with the outcome as long as NASCAR officiates the same “when the shoe is on the other foot.”

“(He’s) entitled to his opinion and it’s great,” Elliott said about Harvick’s allegations, per Fox Sports. “For me, I’m looking forward to today as much as everybody tries to let last week weigh over (the race). I think you have to have your eyes forward. It’s up to those guys how they want to be and act. For me, I don’t have a lot to say about it anymore. I kind of said my piece. I’m looking forward to tonight.”

NASCAR Met With Both Drivers Prior to the Las Vegas Race

“I don’t care if you’re the most popular driver or not, you can’t race everybody, side-drafting, bouncing off their doors and then slam into them. That stuff all comes full circle in this deal."- Kevin Harvick (Oh, and the glasses did survive) pic.twitter.com/Nostp7P2r6 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 26, 2021

While the expectation is that the issues will continue on the track as both drivers fight for playoff points, NASCAR took time to try to nip the problem in the bud. According to NBC Sports, the sanctioning body met with both drivers prior to the race at Las Vegas to discuss their previous altercation and the remaining races on the schedule.

There is no guarantee that the “talking to” will have an impact on how Elliott and Harvick will race each other at Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte, and the rest of the remaining tracks. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang definitely did not seem calm and relaxed while meeting with media members, saying that post-race at Bristol was “probably the maddest I’ve ever been.”

“I don’t care if you’re the most popular driver or not,” Harvick continued, per NBC Sports. “You can’t race everybody side drafting, bouncing off their doors, and then slam into them. That stuff all comes full circle in this deal and has a funny way of teaching you.”

