Team Penske Sends Brad Keselowski Off With Epic Burnout [WATCH]

Team Penske just gave Brad Keselowski a fitting sendoff as he finished out his time in the No. 2. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Keselowski took part in an epic three-car burnout during the NASCAR trip to Nashville, Tenn.

The special moment took place during the Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash. The three Team Penske cars headed out onto the blocked-off road and lined up with their noses pressed against each other. Blaney, Keselowski, and Logano then punched the gas and successfully completed the three-car burnout while the attendees yelled their approval.

Celebrated 67 winning burnouts together with @team_penske. This was a fun one to go out on with the teammates! @joeylogano @Blaney pic.twitter.com/d0yB6lRBlC — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 2, 2021

The majority of playoff drivers did their burnouts alone while taking part in the annual competition. Team Penske took a different approach while celebrating the final moments featuring the 2021 lineup. The burnout was less about winning a competition and more about celebrating dozens of victories.

While the Burnouts took place in front of a massive crowd, the racing fans at home did not have the opportunity to watch. However, NBC Sports Network will air the event, as well as the NASCAR Awards, on Saturday, December 4, starting at 6 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will also kick off the evening with a special, one-hour version of “The Dale Jr. Download” episode that featured Kevin Harvick.

Team Penske Will Now Embark on a New Era

The Burnouts on Broadway event served as a fitting send-off for Keselowski. He helped turn Team Penske into a perennial contender, and he delivered 34 victories to the franchise. Keselowski also won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

With the veteran moving over to RFK Racing, a new era will begin for Team Penske. The organization will still have the 2018 Cup Series champion in Logano. It will also have Blaney, who has secured six of his seven career wins in a Team Penske ride. However, they will work with a new teammate.

Austin Cindric, the 2020 Xfinity Series champion, will move up to the Cup Series for the 2022 season. He will take over the No. 2 Ford Mustang and strive to continue Keselowski’s streak. The 2012 Cup Series champion took the No. 2 to Victory Lane in 11 consecutive seasons, and Cindric can keep this streak alive during his rookie season.

Another Champion Put a Bow on His Time With a Previous Team

Love the fan aspect of the burnouts! pic.twitter.com/3LPcx0qJFE — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 2, 2021

The Team Penske trio created an emotional moment during the Burnouts on Broadway event, but Keselowski was not the only driver saying goodbye to his former team. Kurt Busch also did so during his burnout session.

The 2004 Cup Series champion climbed into the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro for one final time and then he did his celebratory burnout. The massive clouds of smoke hid Busch’s stock car from the attendees, but they were still able to see the green underglow.

With the NASCAR Awards complete, Busch will fully focus on his new job with 23XI Racing. He will drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-owned team, and he try to add more wins to his career resume.

Chip Ganassi Racing, on the other hand, will no longer be part of NASCAR. The No. 1 Chevrolet will still compete each week while more than 100 CGR employees will continue working in the Cup Series. They will just be employees of Trackhouse Racing, the team that announced its purchase of CGR’s NASCAR operation and its two charters on June 30.

