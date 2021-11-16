Roush Fenway Officially Unveils New Team Name

Roush Fenway Racing has unveiled the next era of the NASCAR organization. The team will now operate as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, confirming Motorsport.com’s report from May. Though the team will opt for the simpler title of RFK Racing in 2022 and beyond.

Driver-owner Brad Keselowski, owner Jack Roush, and team president Steve Newmark met with media members at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, November 16. The trio officially unveiled Keselowski’s Next Gen Ford Mustang during a streamed conference and provided the first look at the next era of the organization that has 137 Cup Series wins.

New name. New logo. New style. 💯 From now on, you can call us Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, or RFK Racing for short. pic.twitter.com/Zfi6AeOaBn — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) November 16, 2021

Newmark explained during the press conference that the organization met with an outside company, Rare Design, that helped guide them through this process. The company that previously helped several NFL teams, as well as NASCAR, with rebranding efforts conducted several interviews with team employees to help prepare for the next generation.

The Team Took Inspiration From a Hall of Fame Driver

A key part of the media availability was the unveiling of Keselowski’s ride for the 2022 season. The key members of the organization showed off the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang, which featured a green and black scheme with chrome lettering and numbers.

Keselowski explained during his time on stage that the team moved forward with a different lettering style for the door number. The reason is that they drew inspiration from Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin, who drove the No. 6 from 1988 until 2006 and won 35 Cup Series races. Though he clarified that the version on the 2022 Ford is italicized while the

Similarly, Newmark explained during the press conference that the green and black color scheme pays homage to Fenway Sports Group and the organization’s move to NASCAR in 2007. He reiterated that the emphasis on the green and black helps mark a new era for the team.

More Announcements Will Take Place at Later Dates

The moment of reveal ✨ Take a look at the car @keselowski will take to @CLTMotorSpdwy for tomorrow’s test! pic.twitter.com/EwAfwGesnA — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) November 16, 2021

RFK Racing has provided a few updates about the future of the organization. The team revealed that Violet Defense will be one of the sponsors and that Matt McCall will be Keselowski’s crew chief. However, there are more details to share.

Media members at Charlotte Motor Speedway noticed that there weren’t really primary sponsor logos on the No. 6 Ford. This prompted FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass to ask if there were any updates about new partners and if Keselowski had brought any of his over from Team Penske.

Newmark provided the answer, saying that they are moving forward without Discount Tire, Dent Wizard, or any of Keselowski’s sponsors. As a Ford team with a solid relationship with Team Penske, RFK Racing “wanted to be respectful.” Newmark added that Keselowski moving forward without his sponsors was part of the agreement for him joining the team.

“We decided that this particular press conference would just be about the name change, the number, the logo,” Newmark explained. “Because we want to see you again and like to interact with you as much as possible, we’ll have another date where we talk about our sponsors, which will be a lot of familiar faces.”

