Team Penske Debuts Brand-New NASCAR Scheme in 2023

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford will have a new look for one of the NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023. Joey Logano will showcase a white AAA Automobile Club of Southern California scheme.

Team Penske didn’t provide the full look at the No. 22, but it showed off some glimpses with a video on Twitter. Logano’s Ford Mustang will have a white case with blue and red numbers on the doors. The AAA Automobile Club of Southern California logo will take up major space on the sides of the stock car.

The blue and red theme will extend to stripes that run down the sides of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, which will mark a significant change from past versions of the AAA scheme. Finally, there will be a massive AAA Automobile Club of Southern California logo on the hood of the stock car.

The Scheme Will Likely Debut During a Rebranded Race

Team Penske did not detail when the AAA scheme will make its debut on the No. 22 Ford Mustang. Though there is one likely option based on Logano’s history at the organization.

Since joining Team Penske in 2013, Logano has showcased AAA Southern California during one specific race. He has put the red, white, and blue scheme on display at Auto Club Speedway while racking up seven top-10 finishes in nine starts. Six of these starts have resulted in top-fives.

If Team Penske follows this trend, Logano will put the updated scheme on display during a rebranded race. The trip to Auto Club Speedway, which will be the final on the two-mile configuration, will now be known as the Pala Casino 400.

Logano has also showcased a AAA Insurance scheme during 10 trips to Texas Motor Speedway. Though this has been a standard scheme whereas the trips to Auto Club Speedway have featured the special Automobile Club of Southern California logos.

The rebranded race at Auto Club Speedway will take place on Sunday, February 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will provide coverage as Logano battles his fellow drivers for the win.

Logano Has Another Trophy To Pursue in 2023

Logano has achieved success during his career. He has won two Cup Series championships and 31 points-paying races. However, none have featured the AAA Insurance or Auto Trader schemes.

Of Logano’s 31 career Cup Series wins, two have featured a Home Depot scheme. He drove for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time. Once he moved over to Team Penske, he has taken Shell and Pennzoil to Victory Lane 29 total times. This includes one race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2014.

Logano has come close to winning with AAA Insurance and AAA Automobile Club of Southern California as his primary partners. He has numerous top fives with the red, white, and blue schemes on his No. 22 Ford.

This run of consistency features a runner-up behind Carl Edwards at Texas Motor Speedway during the 2016 playoffs and a runner-up behind Tyler Reddick during the 2022 playoffs. Logano also finished second behind Kyle Busch at Auto Club Speedway during the 2019 season.