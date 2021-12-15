Team Penske Reveals Austin Cindric’s Discount Tire Scheme

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang now has his primary scheme for 13 of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series races. Discount Tire and Team Penske have revealed the new look that Austin Cindric will debut during his rookie season.

Team Penske provided the reveal with a short video on Twitter. The clip started with a Goodyear Eagle rolling past the Team Penske sign and through an open door. The tire also moved beyond a display of Cindric No. 2 t-shirt and into the shop. It came to a rest next to the rookie’s No. 2 Ford Mustang.

The scheme has similarities to those that Brad Keselowski showcased during his 12-year run with Team Penske and those that Cindric ran during the 2020 season. The car features a white base with the black No. 2. The Discount Tire logo sits near the rear of the vehicle, but it has increased in size due to NASCAR moving the numbers forward for the Next Gen cars.

One noticeable difference between the Cup Series cars is that there is no longer a large black stripe at the bottom of the stock car. The car remains white from the top of the door to the bottom, and there is a small, red stripe sitting below the door number and a small Autotrader logo.

Discount Tire actually had a different date set for the scheme reveal. The company tweeted on December 14 that Cindric was taking part in a Q&A session on Instagram and that the big reveal of the scheme would take place the following day.

Discount Tire Recently Provided a Big Update About Cindric’s Rookie Campaign

The reveal of the paint scheme continues the run of big announcements by Team Penske and the key partner. Discount Tire also took time on December 10 to reveal plans for the 2022 season.

The tire distributor announced on Twitter and the Discount Tire website that it would join Cindric for 13 races during his rookie season. The partner will also hold the primary sponsor position on Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang for two playoff races.

Cindric has considerable experience with Discount Tire, albeit in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He joined the partner for one race in 2017 and then continued working with them in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for a total of 10 races.

The Discount Tire Scheme Is the Latest Release From Team Penske

The announcement featuring Discount Tire is the latest scheme reveal for Team Penske. The organization also showed off the No. 2 Ford Mustang with a Menards scheme while confirming that the home improvement chain will join Cindric for his rookie season.

Team Penske issued a press release on November 30 and announced that Menards will join Cindric, Blaney, and Harrison Burton during the 2022 season. The company did not provide details about the number of races or the locations, but it did show off two of the primary schemes.

There will be differences between the stock cars that Blaney and Cindric drive. The No. 12 will feature the Menards yellow, but there will be green on the bottom and hood as the scheme incorporates Libman Company. Cindric’s stock car, by comparison, will have black on the hood and the bottom as part of the partnership with Richmond Water Heaters.

