Thad Moffitt Unveils Incredible Richard Petty Tribute Scheme

Thad Moffitt is about to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in a major way. He has partnered with Reaume Brothers Racing, GMS Racing, and STP for a special tribute to his grandfather, seven-time champion Richard Petty.

GMS Racing announced the news on February 10 and confirmed that there will be a partnership with Reaume Brothers Racing. Moffitt will benefit as he drives the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado for multiple races, starting with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway. He will make his first Truck Series start while running a scheme paying tribute to Petty’s 1992 Fan Appreciation Tour. Moffitt will also wear a firesuit resembling Petty’s from the 1992 Daytona 500.

“I am super excited to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Daytona in the No. 43 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet with team support from GMS Racing,” Moffitt said in a statement. “Daytona is a track that has a lot of family history, and having STP onboard makes it that much more special. It truly is an honor to run the iconic STP branding on my Silverado along with my fire suit, and I am hoping to represent their longtime support of my family in a great way.”

Moffitt Has Extensive Experience in ARCA

While Moffitt has not competed in a national series, he has extensive experience in the ARCA Menards Series. He has made 44 starts since the 2017 season with a variety of teams, posting 25 top-10 finishes and eight top-fives.

The 2021 season served as the most successful for the 21-year-old. Moffitt started 16 of the 20 races and posted a career-high 12 top-10s and five top-fives. He didn’t reach Victory Lane as Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim dominated the majority of the races, but he still finished fourth overall in the championship standings while running a part-time schedule.

Moffitt’s 2021 campaign featured a pair of third-place finishes, both of which served as career-bests. He finished third behind Gibbs and Heim at Phoenix Raceway in the second event of the season. Moffitt then added another third-place finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course behind Gibbs and Austin Hill in June.

Moffitt Will Have Support From Other Drivers

While Moffitt will drive for Reaume Brothers Racing during his multi-race schedule, he will also have support from GMS Racing. This means that he will be able to gain important knowledge while working with Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood.

Enfinger could play a pivotal role in Moffitt’s continued development. The Alabama native has made 127 starts in the Truck Series for multiple teams while reaching Victory Lane six times. His career includes a four-win season in 2020 when he finished fourth in the championship standings.

Wood will run full-time in the Truck Series for the first time in 2022, but he already has one top-10 finish from his part-time 2021 schedule. However, Wood and Moffitt are familiar with each other after they both made starts in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021. Wood posted four top-10 finishes and one top-five during his eight-race season.

