Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Joins Forces With ‘Home Town’ Star

The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Camaro just teased a big project featuring an HGTV star. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. revealed on Wednesday, October 6, that he headed to Mississippi and joined forces with “Home Town” co-host Ben Napier for a future project.

The NASCAR driver posted a photo on Instagram that showed him leaning on a work truck outside of Scotsman Company in Laurel, Miss. He said that he had done some filming with Napier in the week leading up to the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Though he did not provide an exact date. The appearance will likely be a part of Napier’s new Discovery+ show.

The “Home Town” co-host has his own show on the streaming platform, which features special guests. “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” follows Napier as he works on community projects and shows off his woodworking skills. The list of previous episodes includes comedian Loni Love, astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, and country star Chris Lane. Now the Mississippi native in Stenhouse should join the list.

Napier Has Long Supported Stenhouse’s NASCAR Career

While the upcoming project marks the first time that Stenhouse will join forces with Napier, it will not be the first time that they have spent time together. The “Home Town” star has actually supported Stenhouse throughout his NASCAR career.

Napier posted an assortment of videos on Instagram on May 7, 2017, that showed him and Ross Tew, one of the homeowners from the pilot episode of “Home Town.” The host revealed that he was at Talladega Superspeedway in celebration of Tew’s 30th birthday and that they were hanging out in Stenhouse’s pit box.

Napier’s videos showed Stenhouse pulling up to pit road in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Fusion for new tires and fuel. Another showed the stock car driver racing past at nearly 200 mph while fighting for position on the track.

Napier and Tew chose the perfect day to go support Stenhouse. This May 7 race at Talladega Superspeedway started with the No. 17 Ford in the pole position and ended with it in Victory Lane. Stenhouse led 14 of the 188 laps and locked up his first win of the 2017 season, as well as a spot in the playoffs.

Stenhouse’s Appearance Follows Major Contract News

The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet made some big moves during the week leading up to October 4’s YellaWood 500. He filmed content with Napier and also announced that he will return to his team for the 2022 season.

Stenhouse met with media members on September 30 and revealed that he has signed a one-year extension with JTG Daugherty. He will return to the team for a third season in the NASCAR Cup Series and will continue as the only driver while teammate Ryan Preece looks for other opportunities.

“[I’m] definitely back in the JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Kroger car,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass and other media members. “So, definitely happy about that. Something that we’ve been sitting on for a while just trying to get everything else in place. Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts that go along with race teams and especially transitioning to a whole brand-new car and trying to make sure we have everything lined out there.”

READ NEXT: Michael Annett Announces Retirement From Full-Time Competition