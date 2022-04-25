Trackhouse Racing Adds New Partner on 21-Race Deal

Trackhouse Racing just keeps making moves amid its second season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team just added a new partner in Worldwide Express as part of a major deal.

The two-car Cup Series team announced the news prior to Ross Chastain’s win at Talladega Superspeedway. Trackhouse Racing issued a press release and said that Worldwide Express will take over Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet for 17 races over the next two seasons and Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet for four. This schedule includes the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22.

Today’s a good day! We’re so excited to welcome another great partner to the family! Welcome to the House, @CorporateWWE. pic.twitter.com/GyeABEuWig — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 24, 2022

Suarez will first put his version of the blue and black Worldwide Express scheme in a non-competitive situation. He will take part in a test session at Pocono Raceway on May 3 in preparation for the Cup Series race at the Tricky Triangle.

“We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing,” said Rob Rose, president of Worldwide Express. “Trackhouse has been one of the most exciting and interesting teams in 2022. Everyone wants to win, but Justin Marks’ approach is setting them up to win even bigger in the long-term. The obsession with excellence and continuous improvement, down to the last detail, is what sets their program apart. This is directly aligned with the business approach shared by Worldwide Express employees, franchisees, and agents.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Chastain Acknowledged the Importance of New Additions

The addition of Worldwide Express is massive for the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet. Chastain is currently in his first season with Trackhouse Racing, and he has already reached Victory Lane twice. However, he revealed at Talladega Superspeedway that he entered the year with some questions about his partners.

The addition of Worldwide Express continues a big week for Trackhouse Racing and Chastain. The team also announced during an appearance on “NASCAR Race Hub” that Jockey had agreed to serve as a primary partner on both the No. 1 and No. 99 as part of a multi-year deal.

“Yeah, I mean, Justin Marks and what he laid out for us was ambitious,” Chastain said during his frontstretch interview with FOX Sports. “I had no idea, you know, what to expect other than I knew I had my group from last year. I had AdventHealth, the Moose. Now with Worldwide Express and Jockey coming onboard, we’ve got partners. They’re believing in us. We started the year with a lot of races open. We’re almost full now. It’s because of the vision of Justin Marks.”

Trackhouse Racing Remains Focused on Stacking Wins

Adding new partners sets both Chastain and Suarez up for the future, but they have a different focus. There are 10 races complete in the regular season, and only one of them is in the playoffs. Chastain has a secure spot with two wins while Suarez is 19th in points and currently below the cutline.

Trackhouse Racing will continue to pursue wins for both drivers while focusing on the remaining 16 regular-season races. Planning for the playoffs will be important, but team owner Justin Marks has shut down the notion that he and his team are thinking about a deep playoff run or championship four appearance.

“I think when you start talking about Playoff strategy, how you’re going to mount a run for the championship, that kind of mental bandwidth is reserved I think at this point for the teams that have been there a long time, right? That’s something that Gibbs talks about, Hendrick, and Penske talk about,” Marks explained during his post-race media availability.

“Trackhouse is so new, we can’t start thinking that way. We just have to focus on what we’re doing every week, just the execution of what we’re doing every week, that’s putting us in that position. Obviously, we’re contending for wins week in and week out. We just have to commit to that. I don’t think there’s going to be any conversation about Playoff strategy for the foreseeable future.”

READ NEXT: Joey Logano Has Telling 2-Word Response on Superspeedway Races