Trackhouse Racing Brings New Partner to NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing has made a big move ahead of the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. The two-car Cup Series team has signed a multi-year deal with the clothing brand Jockey.

Ross Chastain, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, and team owner Justin Marks made the announcement during an April 18 appearance on “NASCAR Race Hub.” They sat down with co-host Shannon Spake while wearing blazers and white t-shirts. Chastain explained that the casual attire was due to the big announcement, and then he showed off a render of his No. 1’s patriotic scheme.

We'll be bringing some patriotic style to the track 🇺🇸 Welcome to the House, @Jockey. pic.twitter.com/4DTpHvm4rM — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 18, 2022

“Part of the Trackhouse mission was to attract and represent national brands with similar values, so it is an honor to partner with an iconic American staple like Jockey,” Marks said in a press release. “Jockey brands are synonymous with innovation and quality, and they are great tellers of the American story. We are excited to become a part of their history, as Jockey is becoming a part of ours.”

Trackhouse Racing did not provide any details about the first race that will feature the Jockey scheme on either the No. 1 or the No. 99. However, the press release noted that Chastain will run the scheme during a test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 19.

Both Trackhouse Racing Drivers Will Have Jockey Schemes

Jockey, who also serves as the presenting sponsor of the July 3 Cup Series race at Road America, will have a presence on both drivers’ stock cars. The company will serve as the primary partner of the No. 1 team for four races and the No. 99 for two races.

Along with running schemes for the clothing company, both Suarez and Chastain will take part in the Jockey® Made in America promotional campaigns, and they will have Jockey logos on their firesuits. They actually both debuted the new logos during the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, prior to the sponsor announcement.

“Comfort is important inside and outside of the car and I am so proud Jockey is coming on board with Trackhouse,” Suarez said in a press release. “New companies in the sport tell new stories and attract new fans. It is always an honor to be a part of a new program and I can’t wait to see all of the cool marketing around this program.”

Both Trackhouse Racing Drivers Sit in the Playoff Picture

The addition of Jockey comes in the midst of a strong season by both Trackhouse Racing drivers. Chastain and Suarez have each showcased speed during their first year working together, and they have contended for several wins.

Chastain, in particular, rattled off three consecutive top-five finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. He then turned in his best performance of the year by winning his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Chastain now sits eighth overall after a fifth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway and a 33rd-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Suarez, by comparison, has not reached Victory Lane during the 2022 season, but he has come close. He posted fourth-place finishes at Auto Club Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Suarez also won a stage at Circuit of the Americas before tire issues disrupted his afternoon.

Suarez is now 16th in the championship standings, which is right on the cutline. However, a race-winner in Denny Hamlin is behind him in points, so he will have to continue stacking points and contending for wins in order to make the playoffs.

