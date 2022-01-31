NASCAR Sets Dates for Triple Truck Challenge

The top drivers in the Camping World Truck Series will once again battle for prize money, as well as crucial playoff points. NASCAR has announced that the Triple Truck Challenge will return for its fourth consecutive season in 2022.

NASCAR announced the news on Monday, January 31, and confirmed that the drivers would once again battle for the bonus money that accompanies a race win. The Triple Truck Challenge will begin on June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway (FS1). The series will continue with the June 24 race at Nashville Superspeedway (FS1).

The final race of “The Trip” will take place during the summer. The drivers will battle for the bonus money on July 9 when the Truck Series takes on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the first time in series history.

“A very cool program and a lot of money on the line for our guys,” said Camping World Truck Series director Seth Kramlich in a statement. “It’s a big incentive for our trucks and a lot of money on the line for those guys to be able to move their programs and step them into a greater place for the future.”

The 2021 Season Featured $50,000 Bonuses

The announcement from NASCAR did not explicitly state that the bonus will remain $50,000 in 2022. This was the amount that the drivers fought for during the Womply Triple Truck Challenge. There was also a scenario where the bonus would increase to $500,000 total if the driver swept all three races.

There was not a season sweep in 2021 as three different drivers secured victories. Sheldon Creed won the opening round at Darlington Raceway while Todd Gilliland captured the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas after a battle with Kaz Grala and Tyler Ankrum. John Hunter Nemechek capped off the Triple Truck Challenge by winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Creed and Gilliland will no longer be eligible for the Triple Truck Challenge during the 2022 season. Creed will move up to the Xfinity Series, and he will take over the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Gilliland will head to the Cup Series and drive the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang.

The Biff Captured a Bonus During the 2019 Season

The first year of the Triple Truck Challenge featured a driver that hadn’t competed in a national series since 2016. Greg Biffle came out of retirement for the first race of the challenge, which took place at Texas Motor Speedway, and he won while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Brett Moffitt won at Iowa while Ross Chastain captured the race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 2020 version featured an altered lineup due to COVID-19. The Triple Truck Challenge took place at Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Dover Motor Speedway, and WWTR. Creed won two of the events while Zane Smith captured the third.

Now in its fourth year, the Triple Truck Challenge will feature several new drivers competing for the bonus money. The list includes Jack Wood, who now drives full-time for GMS Racing, and Matt DiBenedetto, who joined Rackley W.A.R. to make his Truck Series debut.

