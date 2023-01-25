RCR Brings Back the No. 3 Chevrolet for Select Xfinity Starts

A classic number is back for more races during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Richard Childress Racing will field the No. 3 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon as he runs a limited schedule.

The return of the No. 3 Chevrolet was actually part of a larger announcement. Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing both announced that Ferris Mowers will return to sponsor Dillon in multiple NASCAR series. This schedule includes the Throwback Weekend race at Darlington Raceway in May, as well as other select Xfinity Series starts.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

The reunion with Dillon will be significant for multiple reasons. First, the company will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the veteran driver. Additionally, 2023 will mark an expanded schedule as Ferris also supports Stewart Friesen in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Ferris Mowers Joins Dillon Once Again in Cup

Ferris Mowers, which has a longstanding relationship with Dillon, made its debut in the Cup Series during the 2022 season. The company had primary sponsorship of the North Carolina native and the No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Camaro for three races. Ferris also served as an associate partner for the rest of the season.

Ferris Mowers will continue with its support of Dillon in the Cup Series. The company will follow him to Spire Motorsports where it will serve as a primary partner for multiple races. The reunion will first take place during the Daytona 500 that kicks off the 2023 Cup Series season.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Ferris once again,” Dillon said in a press release. “Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship. To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

Dillon Makes His Return to Richard Childress Racing

The 2023 Xfinity Series season marks a continuation of the relationship between Dillon and Ferris Mowers. It also serves as his return to Richard Childress Racing after several years away.

The last time Dillon competed in an RCR Chevrolet was during the 2018 Xfinity Series season. He made eight starts in the No. 3 and posted top-15 finishes in eight of them. This run includes a ninth-place finish at Darlington Raceway and a fourth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon has also achieved success in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro. He secured his lone Xfinity Series win in the entry during a 2014 trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dillon will now have an estimated five more opportunities to pursue strong finishes and another Xfinity Series win. He will make his return to the No. 3 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway and then he will make more starts with Ferris Mowers as his primary partner.