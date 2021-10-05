Ty Dillon Joining GMS Racing for Next Gen Test

GMS Racing may have just provided another hint about a future driver announcement. The team will take part in the upcoming Next Gen test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11-12, and they will turn to Ty Dillon to serve as the driver of the Cup Series car.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass provided the update and said that “there could be more than 20” drivers that take part in the largest Next Gen test to date. He confirmed that Dillon will drive for GMS Racing at Charlotte while other drivers under contract represent their respective teams. This list includes Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott for Hendrick Motorsports, Bubba Wallace for 23XI Racing, and Daniel Suarez for Trackhouse Racing among many others.

This decision is notable considering that Dillon has remained at the front of the GMS Racing rumors. The Truck Series team will move to the Cup Series with one full-time car in 2022, and sources continue to tell Pockrass and other reporters that Dillon is the top option to drive for the team.

GMS Racing Has Work To Complete Before 2022

The championship-winning Truck Series team has yet to fully reveal all of the details about the 2022 Cup Series season. GMS Racing has not confirmed that Dillon will be the main driver for the one-car operation, nor has the team talked about sponsors or car numbers.

President Mike Beam did provide some updates during the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. He told Pockrass that the team will compete in every race during the 2022 season instead of running a part-time schedule. Beam also clarified that the organization is close to obtaining a charter.

Successfully securing a charter is a major part of preparing for the 2022 season. This guarantees entry into every single race, as well as a larger portion of the purse. There should be fewer concerns about trying to gain entry to races due to the reported return of qualifying, but a charter provides an added level of security.

Dillon Will First Head To Charlotte for Another Event

Prior to joining GMS Racing for the Next Gen test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dillon will head to the track for a different reason. He will join Our Motorsports and drive the No. 23 during the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Saturday, October 9. This race will take place on the Charlotte Roval road course.

Dillon has made 10 starts in the Xfinity Series, split between three teams. He made four starts for Joe Gibbs Racing — Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway — in the No. 54 Toyota. He also joined Jordan Anderson Racing for the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 31 Chevrolet to an eighth-place finish.

Dillon has spent the most time with Our Motorsports during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. He drove the No. 23 Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. Dillon then replaced Brett Moffitt in the No. 02 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway and Richmond Raceway. Now he will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet for the race at the Charlotte Roval.

