GMS Racing Reveals More Details About Cup Series Future

GMS Racing has provided some important details about the impending move to the NASCAR Cup Series. The team that also currently fields five vehicles in the Camping World Truck Series has revealed that it will run full-time in 2022, answering a long-running question.

GMS Racing provided the update to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass on Friday, October 1, while celebrating the addition of Grant Enfinger to the Truck Series roster. Team President Mike Beam told Pockrass that there will be one full-time Cup Series car for the team and that the organization is close to obtaining a charter that guarantees entry into every single race, as well as a large portion of the purse.

Beam shied away from revealing the driver of the Cup Series car. However, Pockrass noted that Ty Dillon remains the frontrunner to secure the job. The NASCAR driver has four full-time Cup Series seasons on his career resume, all with Germain Racing, as well as two top-five finishes. He captured fourth at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 and third at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020.

Dillon Has Remained Tied to GMS Racing for Multiple Weeks

The younger brother of Austin Dillon has remained at the front of the conversation for multiple weeks, especially as it relates to GMS Racing. The reason is that “Door Bumper Clear” co-host Brett Griffin dropped a major bombshell in the September 13 episode when he said that Dillon has a Cup deal in place for the 2022 season.

Griffin explained during the episode that “nobody” currently drivers for the Cup Series team, indicating that it was a newcomer to the top level of NASCAR. Additionally, Griffin said that “their other driver” would join Richard Childress Racing on an Xfinity Series deal.

One day after the podcast aired, Sheldon Creed announced that he will leave GMS Racing at the end of the 2021 Truck Series season. He will join Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series and pursue a post in the playoffs and the championship trophy.

While GMS has yet to confirm that Dillon will join the team for the 2022 Cup Series season, there is an event on the horizon that might provide an answer. NASCAR will hold a Next Gen test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11-12. The team will need a driver to test out the next-generation stock car, but will they use Dillon?

GMS Racing Has Multiple Updates to Provide About 2022

While the identity of the Cup Series driver is a source of intrigue for NASCAR fans and analysts alike, it is far from the only piece of important information that GMS Racing has yet to reveal. The organization also needs to provide further updates about the Truck Series roster.

The championship-winning organization locked up two drivers for the 2022 season. Jack Wood will run a full-time season in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado while Grant Enfinger will move to the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado for a full season of his own. However, GMS Racing tends to run five trucks.

According to Pockrass, Beam currently plans on running three or four trucks during the 2022 season. Chase Purdy will possibly join Enfinger and Wood as one of the drivers, but GMS Racing has yet to reveal this information. Jayski also reported that Zane Smith remains undecided about his future while Purdy and his backers have not committed to 2022. Tyler Ankrum, the other prominent GMS driver, remains an even bigger question mark. Beam told the outlet that he believes the driver of the No. 26 will “go do something else” in 2022.

