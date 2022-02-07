Jesse Iwuji Secures Important Partnership for 2022 Season

Jesse Iwuji Motorsports has a key partnership in place for the 2022 season. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team has announced that it will field a Chevrolet Camaro during its inaugural season.

JIM met with select members of the media on Monday, February 7, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the big reveal. The team also issued a press release and announced that Iwuji will be the driver of the No. 34 Empowering People More Camaro SS while striving to contend for strong performances each week.

.@Jesse_Iwuji will drive the #34 Chevy Camaro in the @NASCAR_Xfinity series this season for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports co-owned by Pro Football Hall of Famer @EmmittSmith22 pic.twitter.com/x4cQb0wbQJ — Josh Sims (@JoshRSims) February 7, 2022

“There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet,” said Iwuji. “When I decided to pursue a professional racing career, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today. The story of going from the Navy to NASCAR and having my Corvette play a key part in that journey makes this partnership not only authentic, but inspirational for any person out there looking to accomplish big goals and dreams. This journey gives people hope and shows how much life truly rewards those who stay strong enough, long enough.”

The partnership with Chevrolet is fitting for Iwuji, an officer in the Navy Reserve. He consistently puts his love of Chevrolet Corvettes on display on his social media platforms. Now he will showcase a Chevrolet Camaro during his 2022 Xfinity Series season.

JIM Has a Primary Partner & OEM in Place

We can't wait to get the season started with you guys! 🔊🆙 for @Jesse_Iwuji and @EmmittSmith22 pic.twitter.com/tj8HSY9QBf — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 7, 2022

The move to Chevrolet is the latest significant update from JIM. The team also revealed its first primary partner for the season with an announcement on December 10.

JIM announced on Instagram that the team will partner with EPM (Equity Prime Mortgage), an Atlanta-based mortgage company, for eight of the 33 races on the 2022 Xfinity Series schedule. They unveiled the black, blue, and green color scheme on the Xfinity Series car but made a point to keep the number hidden.

Iwuji previously acknowledged that it would be a solid choice to acquire No. 22 for the 2022 season as a reference to co-owner Emmitt Smith’s number from his Hall of Fame NFL career. However, he also noted that Team Penske was in control of the entry number.

The team will now move forward with No. 34 on the side of the stock car, the same number that adorned the side of Wendell Scott’s stock car. The team will run the full schedule in 2022 with Iwuji as the primary driver while simultaneously referencing one of the sport’s icons.

Chevrolet Has Significant Success in NASCAR

The move to Chevrolet includes some significant updates. The manufacturer will provide engineering support to JIM while also helping develop members of the Xfinity Series team.

Chevrolet is fresh off another successful season in the Xfinity Series, which included the Manufacturer’s championship. This was the 23rd title for Chevrolet. There were 15 races that featured the bowtie in Victory Lane, and two Chevrolet drivers in Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger reached the championship four.

“First, our team could not be more excited about the partnership with Chevrolet because of what it means to our race team and fans as we get our footing in NASCAR,” Smith said in a statement. “It was vital to align to a manufacturer that not only provided us with the very best in technology but also believed in supporting Jesse, believed in the great men and woman that defend our country, believed in diversity, and believed in everything that our team stands for.

“Jesse Iwuji Motorsports is thrilled to have Chevy play a vital role in our mission to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in racing and join in the development of Jesse as he chases his dream.”

