Tyler Reddick Making Early NASCAR Team Change: Report

Tyler Reddick’s move to 23XI Racing may take place earlier than expected. Lee Spencer has reported the Cup Series team has bought out his contract with Richard Childress Racing.

The longtime NASCAR journalist provided the report on October 11. Spencer tweeted that Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2023 and that there will be an announcement during the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hearing @TylerReddick ‘s contract has been bought out from @RCRracing and he will join @23XIRacing next year. Announcement expected this weekend at @LVMotorSpeedway #NASCAR — Lee Spencer (@CandiceSpencer) October 11, 2022

Heavy reached out to both 23XI Racing and Richard Childress Racing for comment about the report. Neither team has responded at the time of publishing. The story will be updated if there are responses.

Reddick and 23XI Racing owner Denny Hamlin originally announced on July 12 that he would leave Richard Childress Racing after the 2023 season and move over to the Toyota-affiliated organization. This put him in a scenario where he was essentially a lame duck at RCR for one year, but now he will reportedly move over to 23XI Racing early.

Reddick is currently in the midst of a career season. He secured his first Cup Series win at Road America, which helped him punch his ticket to the playoffs. He then added his second win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. The California native has since secured his third career win — his first on an oval — at Texas Motor Speedway.

Childress Previously Addressed Reddick’s Status for 2023

Reddick’s status for 2023 has been a conversation piece since the mid-July announcement. There have been questions about whether he would stick around at RCR for another season or move over to 23XI Racing after getting released from his contract.

Team owner Richard Childress actually provided some comments on the matter on September 13 during a press conference. The longtime owner helped announce that Kyle Busch would take over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in 2023 and then he stated that Reddick would still be part of the team.

Childress said during the press conference that Reddick would move over to a third entry for the 2023 season. He would partner with a new crew chief while Randall Burnett joined forces with Busch.

Childress added that this would be a chartered entry instead of an open car. Though Childress did not provide further comments about where he would get this charter and if it would be a purchase or a lease.

Questions Remain About 23XI Racing’s Lineup

Spencer’s report provides some clarity about Reddick’s future. It also creates some questions about another member of the 23XI Racing driver lineup.

What will happen to Kurt Busch? The veteran driver has been out of action since crashing in qualifying at Pocono Raceway in late July. He has since addressed his continuing recovery from a concussion, and he said that it was possible that he would return at some point in the 2022 season.

Prior to the crash at Pocono Raceway, Busch dropped some retirement teases. He appeared on “CBS This Morning” and talked about the 2023 season, NASCAR’s move to the Chicago street course, and his own future.

“I’ve been in the sport 23 years, and this, to me, is one of those kid in a candy store moments of, ‘I want to be part of this,’” Busch said on July 21. “And I’m glad that I’m having the chance next year to drive for the team and then I might be done driving after that.”

If Reddick joins 23XI Racing a year earlier than expected, where will he fit? Will he drive a third entry or will he just take over the No. 45? These are questions that will need answers in the coming weeks and months.

Hamlin has mentioned during previous media availabilities that Busch has a seat as long as he wants to race. He and 23XI Racing have also indicated that the 2004 Cup Series champion will have a role at the organization after exiting the race car.