Kurt Busch Drops Retirement Tease Ahead of Pocono Race

The 2004 Cup Series champion seemingly put a timeline on his career. Kurt Busch dropped a retirement tease while discussing NASCAR’s move to the streets of the Windy City in 2023.

Busch made the comments during a July 21 appearance on “CBS This Morning.” He explained why he remains excited about the 2023 street race in Chicago, and he said that he had taken a rental car around the proposed course prior to the race at Road America. Busch then mentioned that 2023 could be his last season in the Cup Series.

To celebrate NASCAR’s 75th season, professional drivers are expected to head to Chicago next summer for the first-ever street race in NASCAR Cup Series history.@KurtBusch says the race is an "unprecedented, bold move" for his sport — and shares why it may be his last lap. pic.twitter.com/gChP1yJcTU — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 21, 2022

“I’ve been in the sport 23 years, and this, to me, is one of those kid in a candy store moments of, ‘I want to be part of this,'” Busch said about the Chicago race. “And I’m glad that I’m having the chance next year to drive for the team and then I might be done driving after that.”

The Future Remains Uncertain for Busch

Busch’s future continues to be a topic of conversation both in the building at 23XI Racing and in the media. The former Cup Series champion told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he hopes he has a “cushy” office job at 23XI Racing after he retires, but he also acknowledged that there is a possibility that the team runs three cars in 2024 when Tyler Reddick moves over from Richard Childress Racing.

“So there’s a few different options,” Busch continued during his appearance on CBS. “For me, the team — which gave me so much respect about a month ago. They said, ‘You can drive for as long as you want to drive for us. We really appreciate you driving. Well, we need to start looking at who the next new talent is, where the new sponsorships are.'”

Busch clarified that he hasn’t made up his mind about retiring. He isn’t sure whether he will actually walk away after the 2023 season. He will continue to keep driving while embracing the Next Gen cars and the speed that 23XI Racing has achieved.

The Broadcast Booth Remains a Possible Option

Busch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he would like to work in the office or be a consultant at 23XI Racing after his retirement. He also mentioned another possibility, which would utilize some skills he has spent recent years developing.

Busch mentioned that he spent part of his trip to New York meeting with his television agent. His goal was to learn more about the TV side of things, whether it is FOX, NBC, or any other partner that could cover NASCAR as part of the next deal.

This is not the first time that Busch has mentioned a possible move to the booth after his retirement. He also told Heavy that he uses the booth to give back to the NASCAR fans and that he could do more broadcast work in the future. His focus remains on winning races and reaching the championship four, but he could “cross that bridge” in the future.

