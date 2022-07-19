WWE Takes Over NASCAR Cup Series Car at Pocono Raceway

The No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a bold, new look at Pocono Raceway. WWE and Peacock have partnered with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports to create a SummerSlam scheme.

The Cup Series team revealed the look on July 19 with a video featuring LaJoie’s walkout. The veteran driver carried a WWE championship belt, which he prominently displayed as he slid over to his stock car. The No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro will feature logos for both Peacock and WWE SummerSlam. It will also have Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on the hood.

“Guys, I am so pumped up to have SummerSlam on my No. 7 Spire Motorsports Camaro this weekend at Pocono,” LaJoie said. “But make sure you do not miss July 30, SummerSlam, only on Peacock. Because only one of these two guys is holding this here belt. Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. Who’s it gonna be?”

LaJoie will put the scheme on display multiple times during the race weekend at Pocono. He will take on the 2.5-mile track first on July 23 for practice at 2:35 p.m. ET (USA Network). He will then qualify for the race at 3:20 p.m. ET (USA Network). LaJoie will cap off the weekend with the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network).

LaJoie Has Previously Partnered With Peacock

The trip to Pocono Raceway continues the partnership between Spire Motorsports, Peacock, and LaJoie. They also joined forces during the 2021 season for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

LaJoie showed up at the 1.5-mile Georgia track on July 11, 2021, with a distinct look. His No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro featured a white, blue, and black scheme highlighting the release of “Boss Baby: Family Business” and its release in theaters and on Peacock.

LaJoie didn’t just showcase a “Boss Baby” scheme during the Cup Series race. He also headed to the track and donned a firesuit designed to look like a tuxedo. LaJoie then turned in a 22nd-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway while Kurt Busch reached Victory Lane.

LaJoie Faces Steep Odds To Win at Pocono Raceway

The driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will now head to Pocono Raceway with the WWE SummerSlam scheme on his car, and he will focus on turning in a strong performance. Though he will face steep odds to win.

According to the initial odds, LaJoie faces 1000-1 odds to win at the Tricky Triangle. This puts him in a tie with Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon. They are both ahead of Todd Gilliland (1,500-1), BJ McLeod (2,000-1), Cody Ware (2,000-1), JJ Yeley (2,000-1), and Josh Bilicki (2,000-1).

LaJoie has made nine starts at Pocono Raceway during his Cup Series career split between four teams. He has completed seven of these races while posting a career-best finish of 21st during the 2020 season when he drove for Go Fas Racing. His most recent trip resulted in a 23rd-place finish.

