Corey LaJoie Makes NASCAR Formal With Tuxedo Firesuit [LOOK]

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie is turning the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart into a formal occasion. When he arrives at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the race on July 11, he will don a special firesuit in the style of a tuxedo. The look will fit with LaJoie’s No. 7 Boss Baby: Family Business Chevrolet Camaro.

Spire Motorsports teased the firesuit on Wednesday, July 7, with some close-up photos. Though the NASCAR team did not clarify if this would be the actual suit LaJoie wears during the Quaker State 400. The design featured all of LaJoie’s sponsors on the chest and arms, as well as the Peacock logo. The firesuit also included a collared shirt and black tie to fully give it the formal look.

“Anytime you can partner up with a company like NBC is always cool,” LaJoie said in a statement, per Jayski. “We’re able to do some fun things around the Boss Baby movie to push people towards theaters and the Peacock app to check it out. I’m looking forward to sliding around Atlanta on what will be the final race on the abrasive surface before a repave.”

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart will take place July 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will provide coverage with Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the booth.

LaJoie Will Advertise Boss Baby: Family Business in Multiple Ways

'@Dreamworks Boss Baby will be along for the ride with @CoreyLaJoie and @SpireMotorsport this Sunday at @AMSUpdates on NBCSN! The #BossBaby: Family Business is in theaters and streaming now on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/Thb78Qjk0j — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 6, 2021

The firesuit will not be the only way in which LaJoie showcases the new Boss Baby movie, which is available in theaters and on Peacock. He will also drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro featuring a special paint scheme.

According to the design released by Spire, the titular character played by Alec Baldwin will cover the hood of the stock car, as well as the driver’s side. Tina Templeton (Amy Sedaris) will take over the passenger side.

This race will mark the second time in 2021 that LaJoie highlights a new product available on a streaming service. He previously took on the Daytona Road Course on Feb. 21 while showcasing The Crew, the NASCAR sitcom starring Kevin James. The comedy became available on Netflix on Feb. 15, the day after the season-opening Daytona 500. Days later, LaJoie drove the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to a 31st-place finish.

LaJoie Has a History of Unique Paint Schemes

Corey LaJoie's face is on his race car again, and more drivers should absolutely do this. https://t.co/W5yNRg8OlR However, it'll be super hard to beat his original face paint scheme because… pic.twitter.com/3GUup59tnL — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) March 3, 2021

The 29-year-old LaJoie has showcased a wide variety of paint schemes throughout his NASCAR career, often creating conversations on social media. However, none have turned heads quite like those featuring a massive rendering of his face.

Three times in his career, LaJoie has headed to the track with his head on the hood of his stock car. The first scheme adorned a Ford Mustang and used the grill as LaJoie’s mouth. The second only showed the upper portions of the driver’s face. A face mask covered the remainder.

LaJoie unveiled the first two face cars with Go Fas Racing, a Cup Series team that moved to a part-time schedule following the 2020 season. However, he brought back the fan-favorite design with Spire Motorsports. Though he did so in a different manner. According to FTW, the 2021 version featured LaJoie holding a Built bar in his mouth.

