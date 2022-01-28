Zane Smith Brings New Partner to Front Row Motorsports

Zane Smith will have a key partner in place for his first season with Front Row Motorsports. He has reunited with Michael Roberts Construction for select races during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The Truck Series organization announced the news on January 28 and provided new looks at the No. 38 Ford F-150. The design features an orange, black, and gray scheme with massive Michael Roberts Construction logos on the sides and hood.

According to the announcement, MRC will be the primary partner of Smith for multiple races. He will debut the scheme at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. MRC will return to the No. 38 at Martinsville Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Kanas Speedway, and the season finale at the Phoenix Raceway. MRC will also be an associate partner for the rest of the season.

“Zane is a great driver and an amazing young man,” said Mike Avila, President and CEO, Michael Roberts Construction, in a statement. “Our company fully supports Zane and believe that he’s ready for a breakout season with his new team at Front Row Motorsports. We are proud to support Zane and the team.”

Smith Partnered With MRC for a Stunning Win

When Smith suits up for the 2022 season, he will continue to work with a partner that has supported him throughout his Truck Series career. MRC previously joined Smith for select races during the 2020 season with GMS Motorsports, his first full-time campaign.

MRC Returned to Smith for the 2021 season, one that featured a return to the championship four after a stunning win with the company’s logos on the No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado. Smith won the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway and punched his ticket to the final race of the season after entering the day below the cutoff line.

Todd Gilliland lined up on the inside while Stewart Friesen took the outside during the final restart of the elimination race. They bumped trucks all the way around the track while Smith dove to the inside and tried to secure his first win of the year.

The trucks went three-wide heading toward the white flag, and then a wild wreck unfolded. Friesen accidentally spun Gilliland into the wall while Smith crossed the line and took the white flag as the yellow caution flag waved. He won the race and joined Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, and Matt Crafton as the only drivers eligible for the championship trophy.

“I want nothing more this year than to celebrate a championship with Mike and my friends at Michael Roberts Construction at Phoenix in November,” Smith said in a statement. “I think we can win a lot of races together and I love their schedule of primary races. And I know they are always supporting me every weekend, too. It feels good to have their support and I can’t wait to start the season.”

Smith Joined Front Row Motorsports Following the Season

While Smith spent the first two full-time seasons of his career with GMS Motorsports, he moved to a new organization for 2022. He replaced Gilliland in the No. 38 Ford F-150 while Gilliland moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

FRM announced the news on November 30 with a press release and confirmed that Smith would take on a full schedule. Team owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement that Smith is a proven winner and that the team sees a bright future for him.

As part of FRM’s announcement, the team confirmed that Chris Lawson will return to the pit box and guide Smith for the 2022 season. Lawson served as Gilliland’s crew chief in both 2020 and 2021, resulting in 24 top-10 finishes, 13 top-fives, and a win at Circuit of the Americas.

