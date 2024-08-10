Celtics Legend Calls Out Steve Kerr for Benching Jayson Tatum

Team USA’s basketball team barely squeaked by Serbia to advance to the gold medal final in the 2024 Olympics. Among the more controversial decisions made by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was keeping Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the bench.

Celtics legend Bob Cousy openly questioned Kerr’s decision while talking with The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy.

“Tatum is on the cover of Sports Illustrated this month. Any experts that I’ve read lately have chosen him in the top five, and sometimes No. 1 in the [expletive] world. Now Kerr is telling the world that he doesn’t agree. In a 40-minute game, if you can’t find five minutes to play somebody on the team without hurting yourself,” Cousy told Shaughnessy in an August 9 story.

“When Kerr did it last week, he was in no danger of losing the game, but in this case, they got down by 17 points, and he’s got to worry about losing the game. And then to not let Tatum get off the bench — to me, there’s got to be some kind of bias that he’s got against the Celtics. He’s not alone there.”

Cousy added what he thinks is the message Kerr is trying to send about Tatum.

“Not playing Tatum at all says to the world, ‘Not only is he not top five, he’s not good enough to get into a close game.’ I can’t figure out Kerr’s thinking, and he’s done it twice, so he obviously feels strongly about it.

“He must think Tatum is a detriment, and I don’t see how he can feel that way and know anything about basketball.”

Jayson Tatum’s Mom Also Questions Steve Kerr

When Dick Vitale asked via his X account if Tatum was hurt, his mother, Brandy Cole, confirmed that he wasn’t but also questioned why he didn’t play.

“No he not. But if you find out what’s going on please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE,” Cole wrote via her X account.

Someone pls let me know is @jaytatum0 injured as he hasn’t received the PT ( playing time ) u would expect an All NBAplayer to get . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 8, 2024

No he not. But if you find out what’s going on please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE. https://t.co/vtz1W398XJ — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) August 9, 2024

While two other Celtics have consistently played for Team USA – Jrue Holiday and Derrick White – Tatum’s role has been inconsistent. Tatum has not vocalized any frustration on his part, but it’s clear his mom wants answers.

There haven’t been any reported issues between Tatum and Kerr, so it is weird that the former didn’t play again.

Jamal Crawford ‘Not Rolling’ With Jayson Tatum’s Benching

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford also took issue with Kerr benching Tatum. Kerr explained why he decided to keep Tatum on the bench.

“It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing,” Kerr said, per Tim Reynolds, aggregated by NBA Central’s X account. “It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together. The way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”

Crawford responded to Kerr’s words on his X account, writing, “Yea, no.. I’m not rolling with this.”

Yea, no.. I’m not rolling with this. https://t.co/XHMlifAiZw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 9, 2024

Crawford is one of the few NBA players who played in the NBA when Kerr and Tatum did. Crawford began his career just as Kerr’s was about to end. Tatum then began his career just as Crawford’s was about to end.