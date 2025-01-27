Former Celtics 2-Time All-Star Announces Latest Comeback Attempt With 5-Word Post

Isaiah Thomas will turn 36 years old in early February, hasn’t played in an NBA contest in nine months and has only appeared in six regular season games (plus one playoff tilt) since the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Still, the former two-time All-Star is hoping for one last shot in the Association.

ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania first reported on Monday morning that Thomas was making another comeback attempt, having agreed to a deal with the NBA G League’s Salt Lake City Stars.

“Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is pursuing another NBA return, signing into the G League and rejoining the Utah Jazz’s Salt Lake City affiliate, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Last season, Thomas averaged 33 points in four G League games en route to a call up to the Suns.”

Charania added that the point guard is expected to debut for the Stars this week.

Soon after the news was reported, Thomas took to social media to announce his return.

“Let’s get straight to it 🏁🏁🏁,” he posted.

Thomas Getting Another Potential Chance Via Former Boss

The undersized lefty point guard was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the team, recording 20.3 points per game and a career-high 6.3 assists and 34.7 minutes per game during the 2013-14 campaign. Thomas then joined the Phoenix Suns, before being traded to the Boston Celtics in February 2015.

Former Celtics All-Star guard Danny Ainge was serving as the team’s executive director of basketball operations at the time of the Thomas trade and remained in that role through the 2020-21 season. Ainge has since been serving as the Jazz’s CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, keeping him connected with the University of Washington product.

Thomas played with Boston through the 2016-17 season (prior to Jayson Tatum’s arrival), led the team to the playoffs (including a conference finals appearance) in both of his full campaigns while pacing the squad in scoring among other categories. I.T. made the only two All-Star games of his career with the Celtics and finished fifth in the MVP voting in 2017 while earning his lone second team All-NBA honor as well. Thomas also became a fan favorite for his numerous clutch fourth moments and the consistent heart and hustle he displayed during his tenure in Beantown.

Will This be Thomas’ Last Chance?

Ainge traded the former second team All-Rookie to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2017 in what was the fifth time of the latter’s career that he was moved (twice as a future draft pick). The Celtics acquired former Rookie of the Year and now eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving in the blockbuster.

Since his departure from Boston, Thomas has played no more than 40 games in a regular season, while suiting up for eight different teams. He’s missed a significant amount of time in recent years due to a “serious hip injury,” according to a 2022 report from former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas was out of the league during the 2022-23 campaign and played just six games with the Suns last season.

Though the G League deal doesn’t guarantee he’ll make it back to the NBA, Thomas could eventually earn a 10-day contract with a team this winter or spring.

After drilling 25 three-pointers in four tilts with Salt Lake City last year, he was called up to Phoenix and ended up signing a pair of 10-day contracts, before inking a deal for the rest of the season. Thomas’ comeback came following a 23-month layoff.

The veteran southpaw is far removed from his prime days with the Celtics but based on his impressive G League stint last year, he may still be able to provide some valuable minutes off the bench for one of the NBA’s 30 teams.