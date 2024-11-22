President Biden Cracks Jokes While Welcoming Celtics to the White House

The Boston Celtics were the 2024 NBA Champions, and part of their celebration was getting honored at the White House by President Joe Biden. It’s tradition for the NBA champs to travel to the White House for this special honor, and the Celtics’ turn happened on Thursday, November 21.

President Biden welcomed the players during a press event at the White House. He joked about not knowing where the players came from and the team just showing up.

President Biden Says the Boston Celtics Are a ‘Way of Life’

“Well, welcome to the White House. I don’t know any of these guys behind me, but they just showed up. I don’t know where the hell they came from,” Biden joked, garnering laughs from the audience and players.

He added, “2024 NBA Champions, the Bal— you’re Celtics, right? The Boston Celtics,” to which Biden garnered some additional laughing and cheers. “Not just any champion, but the winningest franchise in league history and now with a record 18 titles. Please have a seat if you have one. You don’t have to keep standing. You may stand to stay warm…”

Biden also seemed to reveal some Secret Service information.

“All of you may not know this, but my Secret Service name is Celtic. For real, because I’m Irish,” Biden said. “Everybody behind me is Irish in their heart. I feel a special pride in this trophy for this old Irish Celtic. To all you Celtics: congratulations.”

I’m guessing the Secret Service changed Biden’s Secret Service name as soon as he spilled the beans.

Also in the speech, Biden talked about Red Auerbach, who coached Boston to nine championships before becoming part of their front office. With the front office, he helped them get even more titles.

“He said the Celtics aren’t just a basketball team, they’re a way of life. They’re a way of life,” Biden said of Auerbach. “Passion, loyalty, first-team [mentality], full of heart, guts, and faith. We see from you, the ownership group, the executives, the coaches, essentially coach Joe [Mazzulla].”

Play

President Biden Jokes With Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla

Biden also gave Mazzulla a hard time for being the youngest head coach to win a title since Bill Russell in 1969.

“I told him, I used to be the youngest, and now I’m the oldest. I liked being the youngest better,” President Biden said.

Biden continued to praise the Celtics players, stating, “Together you guys built one of the deepest teams of all time. Incredible players like Jayson, Jaylen, Derrick and Jrue. Big Al. I know it wasn’t easy. You came close more than once. You put in the work, and clocked one of the greatest seasons ever. Sixty four wins and the best record in the league last year. More points-per-possession than any team in NBA history.”

He added, “Beating the Heat in 5, the Cavs in 5, and the Pacers in 4. Then you dominated Dallas on both ends of the floor. Now, an 18th championship banner hangs in the rafters.”

Biden continued, “But you’re hungry for more. A total team effort that you show off the court, as well. Working across Boston through your foundations to fight injustice, expand education, register voters, deliver healthcare to help infants and moms. It matters.”

The Celtics also gave Biden a special “No. 46, Biden” Celtics jersey and commemorative basketball.