Celtics Sign 3-Point Sharpshooter to $45 Million Deal: Report

The Boston Celtics‘ approach to the offseason hasn’t been to add new players but to lock in the ones they already have, and the franchise’s most recent signing is an extension of that philosophy.

Boston inked role player and 3-point specialist Sam Hauser to a new contract on Sunday, July 21, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Celtics also signed Jayson Tatum to a five-year, $314 million extension and Derrick White to a four-year contract worth $118 million in early July.