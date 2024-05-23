Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis Turn Heads With Rumored Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers will go star shopping via trade this offseason. But in the NBA, that label can still apply to a wide breadth of players. And recent developments beyond their control could certainly alter their plans even further.

However, the Lakers could have an ace up their sleeve a trade target they know is available with whom they already have an in.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

LaVine is a Klutch Sports Group client like Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jarred Vanderbilt. He created a stir among fans when he was spotted approaching the former two at the agency’s pro day for its next wave of prospects, including Bronny James.

“Why was Zach LaVine with LeBron and AD,” BetMGM’s social team posted on X on May 22, using a now-infamous meme of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gesturing in speculation for emphasis.

Why was Zach LaVine with LeBron and AD pic.twitter.com/6mfvDLx2Dt — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 23, 2024

Fans quickly noted the pre-existing relationships between the three stars, including Klutch.

But that was hardly the only post speculating on the possibilities. The Lakers and Bulls are both entering potentially pivotal offseasons. While the Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, the Bulls failed to make it for the fifth time in the last seven years.

“See you fellas next year,” one fan said, posting a photoshopped image of the trio.

See you fellas next year. pic.twitter.com/Uui03mTQ8p — Immortal (@thebringerx) May 23, 2024

One fan even attempted to read James’ lips as he spoke with LaVine, settling on “My dog.”

Not everyone believes this meant anything or that the Lakers will land LaVine.

However, the offseason landscape has seen quite a few potential changes since the trade deadline in February, and even since the regular season ended, that could impact who the Lakers can acquire.

Zach LaVine Could Be Most Cost-Effective Trade Target for Lakers

Rival teams expect the Atlanta Hawks to explore trade options for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. But landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft could alter their thinking. A prospect like Alexandre Sarr offers an alternative path forward.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell could sign an extension, an act that could trigger a trade request from Klutch client Darius Garland.

Would Cleveland work with the Lakers for Garland in that situation?

LaVine has been available for a trade for the better part of the last two years. But the Bulls’ previously hefty asking price has been a hindrance.

He comes with injury concerns as he hits Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract.

However, the two-time former All-Star could represent the ideal balance between cost to acquire in a trade and value on the court. And the Bulls could be desperate to move on after another lost season.

LeBron James’ Waning Influence Within Lakers

James was in favor of acquiring LaVine at the deadline. But the Lakers focused elsewhere. So the Bulls started trade talks with the Detroit Pistons. But LaVine shut it down for the season with surgery to address a foot injury.

There was speculation that the timing of the surgery – and even the decision to undergo the procedure – was to prevent that deal from going through.

Play

But LaVine could still face a challenging path to becoming a Laker.

“I think he [James] wants aggressiveness because that’s always his default,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on May 17. “Now, ever since the Russell Westbrook trade didn’t work, LeBron has lost juice in Laker Land. He just has. They have not listened to him as much, and it’s funny because the narrative and the idea that Klutch Sports runs the Lakers just couldn’t be farther from the truth. A lot of times most times they are told no.”

The Lakers have ample trade assets in terms of players and draft capital. But a lack of available targets and a potential bargain price tag on a depressed player asset in LaVine could help the two sides finally align for a deal.