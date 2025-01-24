Zach LaVine Gets Bad News in Latest Bulls Trade Deadline Rumor

Zach LaVine wants to remain with the Chicago Bulls beyond the February 6 trade deadline. But he might not get his wish if the Bulls get theirs. However, Chicago’s front office is expected to continue exploring opportunities.

The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reports the “landscape has changed” for the Bulls’ two-time All-Star.

One opportunity could lead them to Bradley Beal.

“In LaVine’s case, sources say, he has not been pushing to be moved. Yet that, to be clear, won’t necessarily insulate LaVine from being dealt if an offer Chicago likes surfaces in the next 13 days,” Fischer wrote on January 24. “Phoenix, to name one example, could emerge with interest in exploring a swap of Bradley Beal for LaVine, sources said.”

Acquiring Beal, who is nearly two full years older than LaVine, would leave the Bulls in a similar position to the one they are already in. Both players hold options for the final season of their respective deals, which is 2026-27.

However, Beal (five years, $251 million) counts over $7 million more than LaVine (five years, $215.1 million) in 2024-25 and 2025-26. He will count nearly $9 million more in the final season.

Zach LaVine ‘Would Prefer’ to Stay With Bulls Through Trade Deadline

The Suns are not the only team linked to a potential LaVine deal. That could create the market the Bulls need to finally execute a trade.

“Sources tell The Stein Line that LaVine, who has put himself in contention for a third career All-Star selection with his strong play for the Bulls thus far this season, would prefer to remain in Chicago beyond the Feb. 6 deadline,” Fischer wrote on January 24.

“LaVine’s name has featured in leaguewide trade chatter virtually all season after the Bulls’ monthslong quest to trade him in 2023-24. Denver emerged as a possible trade suitor for LaVine in December and, more recently, he has been frequently lumped into chatter as a potential co-star in multi-team trade constructions that would facilitate Jimmy Butler‘s exit from the Miami Heat.”

The Suns are also a team that has been linked to a potential trade for Butler.

The Nuggets were early in LaVine trade speculation, though those rumors have cooled down in recent weeks.

Perhaps the Bulls, Nuggets, and Suns can all make a deal that works. The Bulls have resisted trading LaVine simply to offload his contract to this point, though. Part of the reason is because he has been bought in.

Zach LaVine’s Camp Changing Tone on Trade Rumors

LaVine has clashed with teammates and has had problems with head coach Billy Donovan. His season-ending surgery in 2023-24 ended rumors of a potential trade to the Detroit Pistons.

He also crossed Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

“The tension between LaVine and the organization has been growing over the past year,” ESPN’s Jamal Collier wrote on July 30. “When the team got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season, LaVine expressed his frustration with the constant losing.

“Through his representation at Klutch Sports, he let the organization know he was open to the two sides working together to find a new destination. It was short of a full trade request, but it still irked Karnisovas, sources told ESPN, a slight perceived as LaVine not being committed to sticking with the team.”

LaVine, long aware of the Bulls’ efforts, has seemingly done a 180 on staying with the Bulls.

LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, spoke out about the negative narratives that had emerged about his client. His message was, “clean and clear.”

“This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in July 2024. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.

“The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”