Zach LaVine ‘Irked’ Bulls Executive With Decision Before Surgery: Report

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls never got close on a new contract, per ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

The Bulls ultimately agreed to a sign-and-trade, sending DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings on July 8. However, Chicago’s change in direction left two players on the current roster seemingly out of place: two-time former All-Stars Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.

The team’s efforts to trade them have failed, leading to increasing tension with LaVine.

“The tension between LaVine and the organization has been growing over the past year,” Collier wrote on July 30.

“When the team got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season, LaVine expressed his frustration with the constant losing. LaVine knew the Bulls had engaged in trade conversations last summer, so through his representation at Klutch Sports, he let the organization know he was open to the two sides working together to find a new destination. It was short of a full trade request, but it still irked [Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas] Karnisovas, sources told ESPN, a slight perceived as LaVine not being committed to sticking with the team.”

LaVine’s name first came up in trade speculation ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

He has spoken candidly about understanding the nature of the business while also saying he didn’t appreciate persistent trade rumors.

Collier also reported that LaVine “annoyed” the organization with his decision to undergo season-ending foot surgery. Collier pointed to the wording of their press release, which cited it was the player’s decision.

The release also said the decision was made “in consultation” with the Bulls’ medical team.

Rich Paul: Zach LaVine ‘Deserves Better’

LaVine said he did not want to have surgery but concluded it was the best decision after getting further opinions. Trade rumors linked him to the Detroit Pistons at the time.

LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, recently came out with a vehement defense of his client, suggesting he had been wronged by the organization, including the persistent trade speculation.

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 4. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.”

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported on July 26 that the Bulls are “resigned” to having LaVine on the roster to start the 2024-25 season. That fits Karnisovas’ comments.

“We expect Zach being fully healthy. And he is healthy. I think he can help this group next year. He’s been professional,” Karnišovas said, per Johnson on July 15. “Again, he’s healthy. We expect him to be with us at the start of training camp.”

That would allow for an attempt to rebuild LaVine’s trade value.

LaVine has three years and $138 million owed to him from his franchise-record five-year, $215.1 million contract.

Zach LaVine’s Ongoing Issues With Bulls HC Billy Donovan

However, LaVine’s frustration partly stems from head coach Billy Donovan, with whom he has clashed in the past. Collier reported that LaVine and Donovan remain at odds. “Gimme The Hot Sauce” host and three-time NBA champion former Bull Stacey King shared similar comments.

“Here’s the thing about Zach LaVine: Zach LaVine’s problem – and talking to Zach – Zach LaVine’s problem is not with his teammates,” King said on the July 11 episode of the “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast. “Zach is a good teammate. They love him. It’s with the coaching staff. It’s with Billy. His problem has always been with Billy.”

Collier also rehashed reports of LaVine’s feeling singled out amid the team’s struggles.

There was also some tension around Donovan benching LaVine during the 2022-23 season amid a rough outing in a close loss to the Orlando Magic.

LaVine initially said Donovan would have to live with the decision following the game and insisted he deserved an opportunity to play through his struggles. LaVine later said he and Donovan cleared the air, noting that they both understood where the other was coming from.

“Donovan, meanwhile, believes he’s been trying to get LaVine to buy in to a more team-friendly playing style, according to sources, emphasizing the way the Bulls competed in LaVine’s absence last year as evidence for the team’s potential if LaVine fits within the system,” Collier wrote.

“Donovan flew to Los Angeles for a few days in July to spend time with LaVine and continue to invest in their relationship, the feedback from which was positive, per sources.”

The Bulls head coach has spoken highly of how LaVine has comported himself amid the turmoil.