4-Time NBA Rebounding Champion Named as Nuggets ‘Dream’ Nikola Jokic Backup

The Denver Nuggets‘ top priority this offseason is to address their depth, particularly bringing in a capable Nikola Jokic backup, who can help the team withstand his absence on the court.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz named four-time NBA rebounding champion Andre Drummond the Nuggets’ dream free agency target.

“Andre Drummond and Jokić are completely different players, but Drummond might be the best that Denver can afford with only veteran-minimum contracts to offer,” Swartz wrote.

“Drummond’s rebounding remains elite. If he had played enough minutes to qualify, his rebound rate of 29.3 percent not only would have led the NBA, it would have topped Jusuf Nurkić by a whopping 6.5 percentage points. The gap between Drummond and Nurkić was roughly the same as Nurkić and Bobby Portis, who finished 25th on the league leaderboard.”

The Nuggets were outscored by 20.1 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs when Jokic was off the court, per Basketball Reference.