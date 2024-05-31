Drew Gordon Paid Tribute to Wife Angela in Last IG Post Before Death

Former NBA player Drew Gordon died in a car crash in Portland, Oregon at age 33, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears confirmed on Thursday, May 30.

Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, was married to his wife, Angela. The couple shared three children, Jayden, Zayne, and Brody.

The former Philadelphia 76ers forward celebrated Angela’s birthday in his final Instagram post before his death. He joked about it being her 21st birthday.

Gordon posted on February 18, “Spent the day yesterday in the present and not posting on social media.. But happy birthday bubba (yesterday)!!! The big 21 😅 thank you for being you and putting up with my crazy!! You have been killing it and will continue to do so!! I love youuu!!! We will go out for your first drink now that you are finally off drinking age 😂😂.”

Gordon always celebrated Angela’s birthday on Instagram. He wrote the year prior, “Happy birthday to you my love!! Been a chaotic year (as always) 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ but you have always been there and we always make the best of any situation!

“You are the best boy mom ever! We have three beautiful boys and a great life! I can’t wait to keep doing more life with you because you are amazing! Enjoy your day love.”

Drew Gordon Played Internationally Before Retiring From Basketball in 2023



The 6-foot-9 forward started his collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico in 2010. During his senior year, he averaged 13.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, per KFAN Sports Radio. He earned first-team All-MWC honors and won the MWC tournament MVP award

After going undrafted in 2012, he played internationally before signing with the Sixers in October 2014. He appeared in nine games. During his time with the team’s G League squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, he averaged 13.0 points per game, according to GTV Hoops.

Between 2015 and 2023, Gordon played in Serbia, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, and three different teams in Russia, ABC 7 reported. He spent his final year playing in Japan with the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka.

He announced his retirement on July 12, 2023. He posted on X, “Thank you basketball for all that you have given me! I have given you my all over the years, I’m retiring on my jersey year. Thank you to all the fans, friends and family that have supported me along my journey!! Next chapter it is! Goodbye 32 hello 33.”

Gordon added on Instagram, “I can walk away from the game knowing I gave it my all! Cheers to 33 and new beginnings 🤘🏾🤘🏾.”

Gordon credited his wife for sticking with him throughout all his travels. He posted a message of thanks to Angela on their first wedding anniversary in July 2020. “Maaaannnn listen,” he wrote on Instagram. “We been around the world together.. we been in the trenches together through thick n thin, good and bad . Over the years you have made me a better man, you have been patient.

“You have taught me to grow and I am forever thankful to be able to grow together. Now that we have an official date to celebrate each other and not just guesstimating … happy 1 year my love!!!! We been together for a long long while but you mines mines.. sucks for you!! 😝.”

Tributes to Drew Gordon & His Family Filled Social Media Following News of His Death

Gordon, who’s five years older than Aaron, also has a little sister, Elyse. The entire family, including their parents, Ed and Shelly, spent Christmas together this past year.

The NBA world mourned Gordon’s unexpected death and tributes poured in on social media. Spears posted, “Rest in Peace to a great man, father, brother, all around person and basketball player who traveled the world playing the game. My prayers to his wife, children and family. So happy I got to be in his presence in April in Portland. Will miss you brother. Horrible news.”

One fan posted on X, “I’m. Shocked. I’m so heart broken for the Gordon family 😞💔. May Drew Gordon Rest in peace 🙏🏽Keeping that precious family in my thoughts and prayers. I’m completely shocked.”

Another person wrote, “This is heartbreaking news. Drew Gordon was one hell of a basketball player. I used to love listening to the Lobos coverage on the radio and hearing his name. He was a true legend of Lobos basketball. RIP bro.”