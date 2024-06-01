Ex NBA Player Drew Gordon ‘Crossed Center Line’ in Fatal Crash, Oregon Sheriff Says

Former NBA player Drew Gordon died on May 30 in Clackamas County, Oregon, at the age of 33. That’s according to a press release by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, which says that his cause of death was a “two-vehicle injury crash” involving a “three-wheeled autocycle and a GMC Sierra pickup.”

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Gordon, who briefly played for the Philadelphia 76ers, was driving the autocycle and crossed the center line, crashing into the pickup.

The Denver Nuggets confirmed Gordon’s death in an X post on May 30. It included a photo showing Gordon holding hands with his brother, the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon.

“The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” the team wrote. “Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s Office Says That Drew Gordon, Who Was Driving the Autocycle, Died at the Scene

In the press release, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released details of the crash. “Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash involving a Vanderhall Carmel three-wheeled autocycle and a GMC Sierra pickup on S. Springwater Road near S. Stevens Road in unincorporated Clackamas County,” the Sheriff’s Department’s release says.

“The driver of the Vanderhall, 33-year-old Drew E. Gordon of Oregon City, died at the scene. The driver of the GMC, 25-year-old Rodrigo Navarro Quintor of Oregon City, and a passenger were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the release notes.

The Sheriff’s Department wrote that the cause of the crash was Gordon crossing the center line.

“The Sheriff’s Office inter-agency Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians (CRAFT) team responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Vanderhall crossed over the center line and collided with the GMC. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation,” the release says.

Drew Gordon Played for the Philadelphia 76ers Before Playing Basketball in Europe

Rest In Peace Drew Gordon. Prayers for Aaron and the rest of his family ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zxp2vzAH9z — Nuggets Lead (@NuggetsLead) May 31, 2024

ESPN reported that Gordon is survived by his wife and three children.

According to University of New Mexico Athletics, Gordon, “a two-time All-Mountain West selection, starred for the Lobos in 2010-11 and 2011-12 after transferring from UCLA.”

At UNM, Gordon “averaged 10.8 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in New Mexico history. His 32 career double-doubles rank sixth in program history,” the university says, before he embarked on an “11-year professional career, playing overseas in addition to the NBA and the NBA G-League.”

The university noted that Gordon “appeared in nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15, becoming the 15th Lobo to play in the NBA. In 2015-16, he was selected to the LNB All-Star Game while playing for Champagne Châlons-Reims in France.”

According to the university profile, Aaron Gordon is the younger brother of Drew Gordon. He was from San Jose, California, and graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School, according to the University of New Mexico Athletics.