Nuggets Trade Pitch Would Move Michael Porter Jr. for Elite Defender & More

Nuggets Receive: Isaac, Bogdanovic, and a 2030 first-round pick swap

“The best way to add depth might also be the most painful. Denver might have to move one of the big-contract players who helped them win a title,” Bailey wrote on June 10. “And though it would certainly hurt to lose MPJ’s shooting, this deal checks a couple other boxes.

“The Nuggets have long needed a backup center and rim protection. He comes with significant injury concerns, but Jonathan Isaac proved he can be both those things with the Magic this season.”

Michael Porter Jr. Had a Disappointing 2024 Playoff Run

When the Denver Nuggets are at their best, Nikola Jokic is making plays for others around him. However, Porter Jr. had a disappointing run this year, especially in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He went just 27-70 from the field and 13-40 from three-point range, shooting 37.1% and 32.5%. In the regular season, he shot 48.4% from the field on 13.3 attempts per game and 39.7% from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

Porter Jr. had some issues in his personal life leading up to the playoffs. Jontay Porter, his brother, was banned from the NBA due to violating gambling policies, and his other brother, Corban Porter, was sentenced to six years in prison for vehicular homicide.

The 25-year-old told reporters there’s “no excuse” but it looked like it played a factor in that series.

“I’m not going to sit here and act like it wasn’t a burden and I wasn’t thinking about it all day every day,” Porter said. “But that’s still no excuse. I’m a better player than I played in this series. I’m a better shooter than I shot in this series. In the NBA, you have to be able to separate your off-the-court matters with your on-the-court-play.”

Jonathan Isaac Would Help the Nuggets’ Defense

Isaac has dealt with injuries throughout his young career, playing in more than 58 games only once. He returned to action after appearing in 11 games in 2022-23, playing the best basketball of his career on the defensive end.

The 26-year-old averaged 6.8 points and has gotten more comfortable from three-point range, shooting 37.5% on 1.9 attempts per game.

Isaac couldn’t make an All-Defense team due to the 65-game rule but could’ve been considered for it. His ability to guard 1-5 has impressed many, including Zach Lowe of “The Lowe Post,” who said it’s “like having seven defensive players on the floor” when he’s out there.

“It’s the most exciting thing happening in the NBA right now,” Lowe said in April. “You watch the Magic, and this dude is hitting threes. he’s a little more comfortable off the dribble, and his defense is like having seven defensive players on the floor.”