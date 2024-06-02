Nuggets Among Top NBA Teams for 76ers $180 Million Starter: Analyst

The Denver Nuggets have limited options to improve their roster this offseason given their sizable payroll. Denver could be an enticing landing spot for veterans willing to take less money for a chance at playing on a title contender.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus labeled the Nuggets as a potential landing spot for Philadelphia 76ers starting forward Tobias Harris. The veteran just completed a five-year, $180 million contract with mixed results given the price tag.

Harris’ next deal is expected to be for much less as the veteran hits free agency in the coming months. Pincus has Harris as his No. 27 ranked NBA free agent and explained why the forward makes for a puzzling projection.

“Harris may be one of the hardest players on the list to rank,” Pincus detailed in a May 31, 2024 article titled, “2024 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 30 Stars Potentially Available.” “At 32 in July, he’s heading for a sizable pay cut, possibly as low as the minimum. The issue is that his age and skill set may not fit most teams with money to spend. Perhaps he doesn’t belong this high on the list, but dropping a 17.2 point-per-game scorer off the top 30 is also difficult.

“Harris, well-regarded for his low-maintenance personality, is finishing a way-too-large contract and is among the better veteran scorers available,” Pincus continued. “Unless one of the teams with cap room or a larger spending exception gives him a short deal, Harris may end up a reserve on a team with playoff aspirations such as (just speculating) the Houston Rockets, Bucks, Suns, Nuggets, Heat, Bulls, Nets or Kings.”

76ers Rumors: Tobias Harris’ Playoff Production Could Lower the Veteran’s Price in Free Agency

If you simply look at Harris’ numbers, it would be easy to envision the forward landing another sizable deal. Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 35.3% from long range in 70 starts this season.

The challenge with evaluating Harris is his production in the NBA playoffs. Harris was a non-factor in the Sixers’ first round series loss to the New York Knicks.

The veteran averaged 9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from long range in the six postseason games. Harris was held scoreless in Game 6 attempting just two shots in the contest.

Nuggets Rumors: Denver Is in Serious Danger of Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in NBA Free Agency

One of the Nuggets’ biggest decisions is what to do with starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Denver may be in second apron tax territory if the franchise opts to re-sign Caldwell-Pope. The veteran has a player option that allows him to hit free agency this summer.

“Calvin Booth leaves the door open for the Nuggets to go into the second luxury tax apron to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he opts out of his contract,” DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind stated in a May 23 message on X. “He didn’t rule it out and said Denver will look at all options. The Nuggets’ top priority is to field a contender.”

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported that Caldwell-Pope could command a three-year, $60 million offer from another team in NBA free agency. This would be challenging for Denver to match given the team’s high payroll.

“There is likely a team willing to give Caldwell-Pope a deal in the three-year, $60 million range,” Deveney wrote in May 26 story titled, “Nuggets in ‘Serious Danger’ of Losing Key Starter to East Contender: NBA Exec.” “Unless the Nuggets trade away an expensive piece—like Michael Porter Jr.—it could be impossible for the Nuggets to keep KCP around without going well into the dreaded second apron of the luxury tax.”