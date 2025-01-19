Warriors Have Eye on $186 Million Superstar Amid Jimmy Butler Talk: Insider

The true reason why the Golden State Warriors are not interested in making a deal to land Jimmy Butler is because they are saving their draft capital for a franchise-altering superstar like Giannis Antetokoumpo, ESPN’s Warriors insider Ohm Youngmisuk suggested.

Youngmisuk made this comment on the heels of the Stephen Curry–Draymond Green-Steve Kerr alignment of warning the Warriors front office not to make a stupid trade that will set the organization back for years.

“I understand where they’re coming from, which is, and I would say this if I were Mike Dunleavy Jr. — obviously, I’m not. He’s a much smarter individual than I am — but if you only have so many assets, I’m holding them for whenever a true superstar that is a franchise-altering becomes available,” Youngmisuk said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

The Warriors will have to deplete their depth and assets for Butler, who is also seeking a two-year extension that will pay him more than $50 million annually. Trading for him could cost them both Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga and some of their draft capital.

“I don’t think there’s interest in Butler,” Youngmisuk said. “But if they were to do that, you can’t take a swing then if things go bad in Milwaukee with Giannis this summer. And that is why you have to hold on to your assets to make a run at a guy like that if he becomes available.

“Because I think Golden State is uniquely positioned for someone like Giannis because of Steph’s friendship with Giannis and Giannis having kind of like hinted in the past that the Bay might be intriguing to him with the Warriors. You got to then hold on to your assets for that.”

‘One Important Detail’ on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Back in November 2024 when the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a horrendous start, NBA insider Jake Fischer said that the Warriors’ dream to pair Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry could hinge on one “important detail.”

“I think the other big connection here to keep an eye on is the fact that Giannis and Steph are both represented by the same agency, Octagon, not the same agent, but the same agency,” Fischer said.

Antetokounmpo is represented by his fellow Greek, Alex Saratsis, who joined Octagon in 2009 and is widely credited for the agency’s international clout.

Saratsis also represents Curry’s brother, Seth Curry of the Charlotte Hornets.

On the other hand, Curry is represented by Jeff Austin, who is the head of Octagon’s basketball division.

Warriors Rooting For Bucks Fall

The Bucks, however, have recovered from their slow start. They are currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record. But if their season ends in another disappointment, it’s fair to wonder if Antetokounmpo or the Bucks would be seeking a change given their salary cap constraints as a second-apron team.

Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million contract extension in 2023 that locked him up until the 2027-2028 season.

If the Warriors stand pat at the trade deadline, they will be able to add more draft capital in a potential run at Antetokounmpo in the offseason when the season calendar flips.

Currently, the Warriors have three first-round picks available. Well, technically, two and a half because one of those three first-round picks is owed to the Washington Wizards (2030 top-20 protected) in the Jordan Poole–Chris Paul swap.