Warriors Predicted to Mortgage Future in Blockbuster Trade for $49 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors tried for years to thread the needle between championship aspirations in the present and relevancy in the future, but this summer could set the stage for a complete departure from that strategy.

While Klay Thompson’s looming free agency poses the biggest question of the offseason, the Warriors’ willingness to make a deal for a needle-moving star — and what they’d be willing to give up for such a player — isn’t far behind.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted on Saturday, June 1, that the Dubs are willing to pony up for a difference maker and that the move will come in the form of a trade with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler.

Buckley predicted a trade that sees Golden State flip Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody to Miami, along with first-rounders in 2026 and 2028, in return for the rights to the remaining two years on Butler’s contract, which pays him $49 million next season and contains a $52.4 million player option in 2025-26.