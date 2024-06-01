Warriors Emerge as Destination for $146 Million Star, 2-Time East Champ

The Golden State Warriors secured Kevin Durant in 2016 and went on to appear in the next three NBA Finals. Now, they could get in the game for another star forward who might help return them to the promised land.

Jimmy Butler has two years remaining on his $146 million contract with the Miami Heat, which includes a player option in 2025-26. However, the team can sign its best player to a two-year extension worth $113 million this summer.

Butler is 34 years old and has struggled with injury issues in the latter part of his career, playing more than 60 regular season games just once across five years in Miami. If the Heat don’t want to extend Butler and knows he will depart in free agency next summer without a new contract, then he becomes a likely trade chip either this summer or ahead of the in-season deadline — regardless of what team president Pat Riley has said recently about an unwillingness to consider dealing his best player.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report on Friday, May 31, named Golden State a “surprise landing spot” for Butler should he officially become available.

The Golden State Warriors should be aggressive in their pursuit of win-now talent as they try to squeeze out one more title in the Stephen Curry era. … A deal constructed around Andrew Wiggins‘ contract and young talent (Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, etc.) and/or draft compensation should be enough for Riley and Co. to at least entertain a deal. A core of Curry, Butler, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (free agent) might struggle to stay healthy and motivated during the regular season, but this group would be a nightmare to go up against during the playoffs.