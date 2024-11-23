Warriors Trade Target Emerges for $12.8 Million Expiring Contract

De’Anthony Melton‘s season-ending left ACL injury will likely push the Golden State Warriors to use him as a trade chip, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

One trade candidate that perfectly fits into Melton’s $12.8 million expiring salary is Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk, Fischer added.

The 6-foot-11 Olynyk was on the Warriors’ radar leading up to last season’s trade deadline.

“I was told from various NBA executives around the league that Kelly Olynyk was someone the Warriors were targeting at last year’s trade deadline,” Fischer reported on November 22 during his Bleacher Report live stream. “He would fit their system perfectly.”

The Jazz ultimately sent Olynyk to the Raptors at the trade deadline.

Olynyk hasn’t played this season. But the stretch big man is close to returning from a back strain.

He was a limited participant in the Raptors’ November 20 practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Canada reported.

A former first-round pick out of Gonzaga, Olynyk averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 55.5% from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line last season, splitting time with the Raptors and the Jazz.

Olynyk signed a two-year, $26.25 million extension with the Raptors in March.

Fischer also reported the Warriors could also go a different route.

“However, there’s a lot of thought and benefit to Golden State going out and getting like a real rim runner that just adds more length, similar to what Trayce Jackson-Davis has done and added to this situation. But there’s also something to be said about trying to replace the type of role that De’Anthony Melton was going to fill.”

Steve Kerr ‘Feels Bad’ for De’Anthony Melton

Warriors coach Steve Kerr liked what Melton gave them when he started at the backcourt.

In those two wins, Melton averaged 16.5 points on 47.8% shooting with 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals as the perfect complementary to Stephen Curry in the Warriors starting backcourt. The 6-foot-3 Melton also made seven 3-pointers during that stretch.

“I feel so bad for De’Anthony,” Kerr said, per NBC Sports’ Monte Poole, before the Warriors beat the Hawks on November 20. “He’s such a perfect fit for us, and we were so excited to have him. He was clearly going to be our starter next to Steph.”

Melton will enter unrestricted free agency next summer again with a major health issue. Last season, he only played 38 games for the Philadelphia 76ers with a recurring back injury.

2 Internal Options as De’Anthony Melton Replacement

Kerr mentioned two players who they are looking for as a long-term replacement for Melton in the starting lineup.

“I liked Lindy [Waters] in the starting lineup the other night,” Kerr said. “He’s started the last [two]. He’ll start tonight. Lindy’s a very good player, a really good two-way player. He fills that role well, so we’ll keep starting him and see how it goes.”

Waters, whom they acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder via an offseason trade, averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four starts this season for the Warriors.

Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski is the other candidate.

“BP is another good option and might end up there, depending on how things go,” Kerr said. “But I like Lindy’s shooting off-ball, to go with that first group. We’re playing two bigs [Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson], so you want as much shooting as possible. And he’s realty good guarding the ball. He just makes a lot of sense.

“But BP could fit in that role well, too.”

Podziemski, however, is on a shooting slump to start the season. He’s shooting just 36.8% from the floor and 20.8% from the 3-point line this season.