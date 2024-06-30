Warriors Could Target Zach LaVine in Player-for-Player Swap: Insider

Six years ago, the Golden State Warriors altered the NBA landscape when they signed Kevin Durant. They’re hopeful of landing another big swing this summer, even after seemingly missing out on Paul George.

The LA Clippers‘ nine-time All-Star declined his player option for next season, all-but slamming the door on a future with the Warriors.

Now, they’ll turn their attention elsewhere, and look at trade packages featuring Andrew Wiggins. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on their plans ahead of free agency’s opening.

“What big swings are still out there, as Golden State has also put Andrew Wiggins on the trade block, according to league sources,” Fischer wrote. “The options range across a spectrum of upside, from sending out picks for Brandon Ingram to potentially acquiring one with Zach LaVine, sources said.”

Zach LaVine seems a more natural fit, given the pending loss of Klay Thompson to free agency.

The two-time All-Star appeared in just 25 games for the Chicago Bulls last season before undergoing season-ending foot surgery. LaVine averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Does a Wiggins for LaVine Trade Work?

Financially, a LaVine for Wiggins swap doesn’t work. Golden State is an over the cap, second apron team.

However, adding in the salaries of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney would make a deal with the Chicago Bulls possible.

As Fisher mentioned, the trade would undoubtedly net the Warriors a first-round pick, or two. Chicago has their own 2028 first-round pick to offer, but is limited in how many they can trade because of the Stepien Rule.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that the Bulls are shopping LaVine, along with a first-round pick to teams around the league.

“There is no market for Zach Lavine,” Marks said on June 30. “They are trying to give him away and attach a first round pick. I’ve been told that by multiple, multiple people.”

LaVine’s a negative asset. Wiggins is more of a net neutral. Hence why a swap between teams would require draft compensation.

Warriors Working on Sign-and-Trade with Thompson

Another avenue the Warriors are working in to upgrade the roster, is a sign-and-trade deal with Thompson.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported on the possibility for The Athletic.

“The Warriors are open to participating in a sign-and-trade with Thompson to aid in his earning potential, those sources said,” Charania and Slater wrote on June 29.

They added a field of suitors for Thompson, which paints a picture of potential returns for the four-time NBA champion.

“The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources,” Charania and Slater wrote.

Josh Green would be a name to watch if Dallas and Golden state begin discussions. The 23-year-old averaged 8.2 points per game on 38% three-point shooting as a spot-starter for the Mavericks last season.

Would the Lakers part with Austin Reaves for Thompson? Unlikely. And a return to the Bay for D’Angelo Russell is equally unlikely.

Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt would be names to watch in a deal with Los Angeles. But both have had their fair share of injuries.

What the Clippers would have to offer is less clear. PJ Tucker is no doubt available, and fits the Warriors’ system as a career 36% shooter from three. Perhaps nine-year journeyman Norman Powell could be had.

Expect the Warriors to prioritize some kind of return for the legacy shooting guard. As they’re limited on means of replacing him, they’ll explore all options.