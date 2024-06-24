Lakers’ Anthony Davis Could Bolt L.A. After JJ Redick Hire: Ex-NBA Champ

Talk about pressure. The Lakers have not yet introduced new coach JJ Redick formally but already, the talking heads at ESPN are expressing concern about how the fit with the coach and star big man Anthony Davis will work out. And if it is not seamless, according to NBA veteran and former champ Kendrick Perkins, there could be some major upheaval with the Lakers and, specially, with Davis.

Perkins certainly grabbed attention this weekend when he said that not only will Redick have to prove himself to Davis as he takes the reins following the firing of Darvin Ham, but if he does not meet Davis’ standard, there is a chance that the Lakers’ nine-time All-Star will want out of Lakerland altogether.

Speaking on ESPN after the Redick hiring was announced, Perkins indicated that Redick will be on a short leash in Davis’s eyes, “I want to see how it goes with Anthony Davis because I’m gonna give it till the All-Star break. If JJ Redick is not thriving and Anthony Davis is not playing at an elite level and is not happy, I would not be surprised if he wants out of L.A., to be honest with you.”

Lakers Hiring of JJ Redick Loaded With Risk

The Lakers are taking a risk on hiring Redick, of course, giving a former veteran player who has no previous coaching experience the job at a make-or-break moment for the franchise. LeBron James is 39, and despite insistence from those within the franchise, his fingerprints are all over the Redick hire—the two started a podcast together, “Mind the Game,” in March. There’s a near-zero chance that James was not involved in the decision to bring in Redick.

But where does that leave Davis? Davis is 31, and James turns 40 at the end of this year. The Lakers made a coaching move that appears to appease James, but Davis is probably the more important long-term figure for the Lakers. Perkins mentioned that Davis wants the Lakers to add Rajon Rondo—a player with whom he had a tight bond when they were teammates in L.A.—as an assistant.

To Perkins, that would amount to the Lakers making a concession to Daivs, albeit relatively small when compared to the hiring of Redick. Beyond that, Redick is going to have to work to dispel the idea within the team that he is James’ puppet.

“Guys are gonna have the thought in the back of their head, ‘Can we trust this? Is it coming from JJ or is it coming from LeBron?’” Perkins said a day later. “This is a real thing … because they had a podcast together and guys in that locker room know how close they are now. And that matters. If you’re JJ, you gotta establish a relationship with the most important player on this team, and that’s Anthony Davis.”

Anthony Davis Can Be a Free Agent in 2026

While the notion of Davis potentially leaving the Lakers in the wake of Redick’s hiring might sound extreme, NBA insider Brian Windhorst did concur—though he did not think it would be a decision made by the All-Star break.

Fact is, Davis can become a free agent in 2026. He signed a three-year, $177 million extension last year, but it has an option in the third season. Part of Redick’s early approach then has to be to ensure he has Davis on his side so that he signs another long-term deal with the Lakers.

“From Moment 1, JJ’s goal has got to be to sell AD not only on him as a coach but the style of play,” Windhorst said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you see that immediately coming right out of the press conference, where they focus on AD. And they should, guys. He’s a decade younger than LeBron. By the way, he has two years and an option left on his contract. JJ Redick’s contract is now longer than AD’s. They’ve got to make sure he’s committed long-term.”